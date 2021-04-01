Dr Hibbert will undergo a change in The Simpsons

Share

It is not the first time The Simpsons has made changes with a main character. Why did Dr. Hibbert’s voice change?

The animated series The Simpsons is the longest running on the small screen. And although it has had several changes in its themes and characters, the series continues to be relevant on television. It was recently announced that there will be a season 33 and 34, but before the arrival of these new episodes they will have a change in one of their characters. Dr Hibbert will have a new voice to avoid racial problems.

Dr. Hibbert’s character is the Springfield doctor who laughs at the most awkward moments and Harry Shearer was the voice of the character. But a recent controversy caused a change in the character of The Simpsons, since they pointed out that a white actor could not give his voice for an African-American character, which affected the managers who made a decision.

Voice change

This news about the change in the animated series was released recently. With this decision in progress, starting with season 32, the character Dr Hibbert will have a new voice on The Simpsons and will now be played by Kevin Michael Richardson, who is famous for his dubbing work on some major animated series such as American Dad, The Cleveland Show and Family Guy.

Curiously, this change generated controversy about the dubbing, since many fans of the series pointed out that this has not happened with other types of characters such as Luigi, Bumblebee Man or the janitor Willy, who are not played by Italians, Mexicans or Scots. Not to mention the problems that forced Apu to be removed from the series as a racist stereotype of the Hindu community. The years pass and The Simpsons begin to adapt to the changes that arise in society

