. – Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts testified before a Senate committee on President Trump’s coronavirus response.

The top infectious disease expert in the US warned that new cases of coronaviruses could reach 100,000 per day if the upward trend in cases in some states does not change.

Fauci said there is “no guarantee” that the US will develop a “safe and effective” covid-19 vaccine, but experts hope that doses will be available to the public next year.

When asked how many deaths and covid-19 infections could be expected in the United States before the pandemic ends, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he couldn’t make an “accurate prediction,” but that it will be “very disturbing.”

“I guarantee it, because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country, although in other parts of the country they are fine, they are vulnerable,” Fauci said. “We cannot focus only on those areas that are having a sudden increase. It puts the entire country at risk. ”

Fauci said the country is registering more than 40,000 new cases per day, and that “it won’t be surprised” if the case count increases to 100,000 a day if the current trend in cases “doesn’t change.”

Fauci emphasized that he was unable to estimate deaths, since they would need to be modeled.

“I think it is important to tell you and the American public that I am very concerned that it could get very bad,” said Fauci.

America is “going in the wrong direction”

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the United States is “going in the wrong direction” as the number of coronavirus cases in the country increases.

Fauci said that while some states have seized the virus, he is very concerned about others where it has been triggered.

“Clearly, we are not in full control at the moment,” he told Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Fauci said on the news that he sees people congregate in crowds, who don’t wear masks, and states that skip the guidelines on reopening.

“We are going to continue to have a lot of problems, and there will be a lot of damage if that doesn’t stop,” he said.

“I am very concerned about what is happening right now, particularly in the four states that account for around 50% of new infections,” added Fauci. Those states are Florida, Texas, California and Arizona.

“I am not satisfied with what is happening because we are going in the wrong direction,” said Fauci.

At least 36 states are seeing an increase in cases compared to the previous week, according to data from John Hopkins University. At least 11 of those states are registering a 50% or more increase in cases.