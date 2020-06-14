© Drew Angerer

Dr. Fauci warned of new coronavirus infections.

At the same time that at least 20 states register considerable increases in coronavirus and in others, the reopening in phases is disobeyed by citizens, “normality” in the United States will take at least a year, recognized the Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I hope that a certain degree of real normality will be reached within a year or so. But I don’t think it will be this winter or fall ”Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with The Telegraph.

USA exceeds two million cases of COVID-19. The states that exceed 1,000 new infections a day are California with 3,135; Florida with 2,625; Texas with 2,262; Arizona with 1,540; North Carolina with 1,428; Louisiana with 1,288 and Georgia with 1,018.

NY registers between 800 and 900 new cases, but the governor Andrew Cuomo He showed concern about the little obedience to social distancing and threatened to reimpose restrictions if people do not abide by the rules according to the phases of economic reopening.

The rate of infections in the country reaches 25,000 a day, when it had remained between 19,000 and 20,000, according to reports from Johns Hopkins University.

« We are seeing in several states, which are already trying to reopen and return to normal, starting to see early indications (that) infections are higher than before »Fauci said.

The expert added that the travel ban in the United Kingdom, the European Union, China and Brazil will probably remain in force for « months », considering infection rates.

Also the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) predicted that six states (Arizona, Arkansas, Hawaii, North Carolina, Utah and Vermont) will have a higher number of deaths in the next month. The current national rate is above 700 daily deaths.

Fauci stressed, however, that research on a possible vaccine is progressing and at the end of 2020 there would be at least 100 million doses, but at the beginning of the following year it would reach 300 million.

« We have potential vaccines that are making significant progress. We have maybe four or five, ”he confirmed, something he had advanced a month ago. « (From) everything we have seen in the first results, it is conceivable that we get two or three vaccines that are successful ».

Last week the Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health, said the current data outlines that by September the U.S. will add more than 200,000 deaths.

« I think it is catastrophic. I think it is not something we have to live with ”Jha told CNN. « We can change course. We can change course today. «

Massive national mobilizations against police brutality and racism have triggered alerts as a factor complicating the pandemic in the country.

