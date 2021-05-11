Dr. Fauci defends relaxing the use of masks indoors as vaccination against coronavirus advances



Dr. Fauci indicated that the use of masks could be seasonal.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), considered that there could soon be a new guide on the use of masks indoors and advocated a relaxation of facial protection according to vaccination against COVID-19 advances.

Fauci, who is also the president’s chief medical adviser Joe biden on the pandemic, announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could release a new guide.

“I think so, I think you’ll probably see that as we move forward and more people get vaccinated,” Fauci said on ABC News this Sunday. “The CDC will be, almost in real time… updating its recommendations and its guidelines. We need to start being more liberal as we vaccinate more people. “.

The goal of the federal government is to ensure that 160 million people are vaccinated before July 4. The expert stressed that immunization will reduce cases per day to a minimum.

“As more people get vaccinated, the number of cases per day will absolutely decrease,” he said. “We are averaging about 43,000 a day, we have to get much, much lower than that. When that’s less, the risk of any indoor or outdoor infection drops dramatically“.

The US reports 32.7 million cases of coronavirus and 582,026 deaths, although the rate of infections and hospitalizations has dropped, with the exception of some entities, such as Florida, where the reopening of beaches has complicated the containment of the pandemic.

The counties that lead the most in cases nationwide are Los Angeles with 1.2 million; Cook (Chicago) with 542,450, Maricopa (Texas) with 541,555; Miami-Dade with 490,499 and Harris (Texas) with 395,304.

Seasonal protection

In another interview with NBC News, Fauci considered that the population is already used to the use of masks and may have to be maintained seasonally, in order to avoid the spread of other viruses, such as the flu or influenza.

“We have had practically a non-existent flu season this year”Fauci said about the impact of facial protection. “Simply because people were doing the kind of public health things that were predominantly directed against COVID-19.”

What is the current guide

In late April, the CDC released its new guide to face protection in open spaces, allowing people who are fully vaccinated to go out without a mask when walking or exercising, even if they are in an open-air restaurant.

People belonging to the same family group that has been in quarantine will be able to do the same, but only relate to their “close group”.

In order to adhere to that guideline, people will have to wait at least two weeks after getting the second dose of vaccines. Pfizer or Modern or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

“There are several activities that fully vaccinated people can resume … with low risk to themselves, being aware of the potential risk of transmitting the disease to other people”, indicates the health authority.

The decision was made with the goal of increasing confidence in vaccines, which are now available to people of any age and without appointments.

In addition to indoors, for now the use of the mask is still mandatory in mass demonstrations, sporting events and concerts, regardless of whether they are outdoors.

The agency also points out that each person must make a conscious decision about their activities, but urges those who are not vaccinated to come as soon as possible or otherwise maintain social distance and wear a mask in any space.