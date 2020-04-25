The doctor Anthony Fauci has been at the forefront of the coronavirus crisis in the United States, and thanks to this he has been able to explain what will happen, as well as reassure the inhabitants of this country.

Among the American citizens, there are also children and young people with doubts, which is why the doctor dedicated an interview with Will Smith, within its program “Will from home”, To answer the questions that some of them had.

Among those most interested was Ava, a 7-year-old resident of Los Angeles, California, who was deeply appalled at the health of the Tooth Fairy.

“Can come the Tooth Fairy still if I lose my tooth? And because of this coronavirus, can it be spread? ”Asked the little girl, very shocked.

To his relief, Dr. Fauci assured him that it is absolutely certain that the Fairy does its job, as it is immune to the coronavirus.

“I have to tell you Ava, I don’t think you have to worry about the Tooth Fairy. So when your tooth falls out make sure to put it under a pillow and I guarantee that this Fairy will not catch or get sick”, Explained the expert in immunology.

Many other children asked questions. Fauci did not hesitate to clarify them. For example, when a little girl from New York asked what COVID meant.

“Represents Coronavirus Disease -19 and the number is for the year 2019, in which the first cases were recognized in China. The virus, is the virus of the SARS“Explained the doctor.

SARS represents Serious Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which is essentially a coronavirus. Many people think it is something new that happened, but could you describe the coronavirus family? ”Asked the actor.

“There are four coronaviruses that historically make the total from 10 to 30% of common colds that any of us have suffered. The difference with this is that it has the characteristic of transmitting itself very efficiently from human to human ”, Fauci elaborated.

Also, some brothers questioned the doctor about the situation we are experiencing and if it will end one day or if it will be for a long time that we will have to live this situation.

“I am confident that this will end, I think this year has been obviously bad for us and for everyone. I don’t think it’s going to go away entirely, but there will be fewer cases as we have better control […] We are working on a vaccine and I hope that when we have enough reference immunity in the community, it is not something that they have to worry about for the rest of their lives. Now it is difficult, and it may be difficult for another year, but this is something that will disappear, I promise you“He asserted.

In addition to this, Smith also spoke about a very important topic in the country: cHow COVID-19 has primarily affected African American and Latino communities.

“Is really terrible because it’s just one of the flaws in our society, that African Americans have a disproportionate prevalence in incidents of very comorbid conditions that put them at high risk. If they become infected, they will have a bad result […] [el coronavirus] it’s a bright and shining light on what health disparities mean“He added.