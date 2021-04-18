Dr. Fauci anticipates that Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be applied again next Friday



Dr. Fauci has advocated the use of masks even after vaccination.

Photo: Susan Walsh-Pool / Getty Images

The Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, announced that the vaccine Johnson & Johnson it could be applied again in the country as of Friday.

This would also be, he said, accompanied by some warning or restriction, after some cases of severe blood clotting in women under 50 years of age.

The White House adviser to the vaccine distribution response team said they will have to wait for the final decision of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“I don’t want to get ahead of the CDC, the FDA, and the advisory committee, but I imagine what we will say is that it would come back and forth with some kind of warning or restriction.”he told Dana Bash on CNN.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which is part of the CDC, will meet next Friday to make a decision.

Dr. Fauci said that suspending the application of this immunization was the most prudent thing to do, but he ruled out that the distribution of this vaccine should be permanently suspended, which would again join those of Pfizer and Moderna.

“The break was to review, to make sure that we know all the information that we may have within that time frame and also to warn some of the doctors who might see people, particularly women, who have this particular adverse reaction, that they are dealing with them correctly, “he said.

There are comparisons that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine causes similar consequences to that of AstraZeneka, which has been suspended in several European countries, but Dr. Fauci said that the reports on the second are more severe, in addition to expanding its affectation in some men.

“(It goes) beyond women, there are some with some men involved. There was also a great demonstration of the ages “he explained.

In an interview with NBC News, the expert also defended that people continue to use the masks, despite the protection of vaccines, since they could carry the virus and infect other people.

Dr. Fauci has faced criticism from the Republican representative Jim jordan (Ohio), because it considers that the use of masks threatens freedom and calls into question vaccines.

Refusal of immunization

The suspension of the vaccine pays the concern of the population that is reluctant to be vaccinated, with high percentages in certain groups, according to the recent Quinnipiac University survey, released April 14, which reveals that 1 in 5 Americans does not want immunization.

Democrats are more open to going for the vaccine with only 5% rejection, but among Republicans the figure rises to 43%, while independent is set at 22%.

Another survey from the University of Michigan even suggests that age may be a factor, since in the case of adolescents and young adults, only 20% reject the vaccine.

One of the groups of concern is white evangelical Protestants, with 40% saying they will not get the vaccine, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

That same report indicates that 25% of Americans generally reject immunization, the number rises among people of color to 27%, which includes Latinos.

This rejection is also increased by campaigns of misinformation on social media, such as Facebook, aimed at Latinos, explained Jessica cobian, Senior Campaign Manager of the Center for American Progress, but despite this the social network has not blocked those pages.