We cannot deny that Dr. Dre is one of the most important figures in the world of music and especially of rap., either as a member of the legendary group N.W.A. or producing rappers who would later break it on all popularity charts like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and many more. He also began to forge a solo career, which he has put aside for the different projects in which he is suddenly involved.

In 1992 and after his departure from N.W.A., Dr. Dre decided to take a breather and start laying the foundation for some rolas. Little by little this was taking shape, inviting talents from the microphone and rhymes like himself. Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, The D.O.C., Lady of Rage, Kurupt, Bushwick Bill and many more. The result of all these sessions was The Chronic, an album that marked an entire generation and is an emblem within the genre.

Now, the rapper and producer has announced that this great album will finally reach all digital platforms, so that we can listen to songs from start to finish like “Nuthin ‘But A G Thang”, “Let Me Ride” or “Fuck wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin ’)”. And to make it more special, they decided to choose the spectacular April 20, 2020 – best known to all fans of the wavering weed as # 420Day – to launch it. What a wonder, don’t you think?

The Chronic is one of those albums you must put on at least once in your life to understand Dr. Dre’s legacy, not only in rap or hip-hop, within the music industry. And we don’t say it lightly, because recently the Librarian of the United States Congress, Carla Hayden managed to get this album on the list of albums eligible to be included in the National Record Registry along with iconic albums from throughout history. There no more so that they have the data.

Now all we have to do is wait for that magical day to hear this true masterpiece over and over again.. If you want to know a little more about the history of The Chronic and how it was composed, we recommend the HBO documentary, The Defiant Ones, but while checking a video clip that explains a little the context of the album: