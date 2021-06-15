Dr. Dre will open a school in Los Angeles for low-income families – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Rapper Dr. Dre and businessman Jimmy Iovine, founder of the Interscope Records label, will open a high school in South Los Angeles (USA) with the purpose of providing a better education to low-income families.

“It will be for children who want to start their own company or work in a place like Marvel, Apple or companies like that,” Iovine told the Los Angeles Times.

Dr. Dre, one of the most important figures in rap history, wants the institute to be a place where young people “can learn something that really interests them” and encourages them to be innovative, entrepreneurial and critical thinking.

“We want to give smart and curious young people opportunities, an open door for them to show what they can do,” he added.

The school will be part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest public school network in the United States, where 80% of the students are Latino or African American.

Its headquarters will be located in South Los Angeles, an area where a significant number of low-income families reside, and will open in the fall of 2022 with an initial capacity for 124 students.