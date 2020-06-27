Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

At the beginning of the weekend, we informed you of the sudden and mysterious suspension of Dr Disrespect, one of the main streamers on the platform. The reasons why he was banned are not known so far, but Twitch reported that it was violations of community policies. After learning this, the followers of the streamer have only demonstrated their support and his wife recently spoke about it.

The expressions of solidarity for Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm have been many and, despite the fact that the content creator has not issued a statement about the suspension of his Twitch account, his wife shared a message for her entire community.

Zach Bussey, content creator, shared a message that Dr Disrespect’s wife, known on Instagram as Mr Assassins, sent in one of her stories. In it, Dr Disrespect’s wife thanks fans for the support they have given her husband, but without referring to the suspension.

“The outpouring of love, support, strength and kindness from the arena has been truly overwhelming. You have all filled my heart, and I cannot thank you enough. There is no one better than CC [Champions Club]. You guys are wonderful. Much love to all of you ”, read the message.

DrDisrespect’s wife has shared a message on Instagram. (Image posted in Docs Discord, shared by one of his mods). pic.twitter.com/YAq9VWXFua – Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) June 27, 2020

No one knows what’s going on with Dr Disrespect

As you can see, it is the first time that a person very close to Dr Disrespect speaks after the banning, but unfortunately he does not give more information about what is happening with the content creator.

All that is known is that Twitch issued an official statement in which it reports that Dr Disrespect was banned from the platform after failing to respect community guidelines, but no further details on the breach were provided. The details of the sanction are also unknown, but some sources indicate that, contrary to previous situations, this time the banning will be permanent.

Thus, we will have to wait for Dr Disrespect to issue an official statement about what happened and to know his plans for the future of the channel.

