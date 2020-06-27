Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm is one of the most controversial streamers in the world and is once again talking about it. We say this because, in a mysterious way, his channel was banned from the platform and sources assure that it will be a permanent measure.

The Streamer Bans platform recorded that Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch on the afternoon of June 26, 2020. So, if you enter the streamer channel you will see that it is available, so you cannot see content such as its clips.

❌ Twitch Partner « DrDisrespect » (@DrDisrespect) has been banned! Tthttps: //t.co/NEHn46PAa8#twitch #ban #firstban #partner #twitchpartner 🤷🏻‍♂️ – StreamerBans (@StreamerBans) June 26, 2020

It is important to note that, according to information from Rod “Slasher” Breslau, a journalist who covers esports and the world of streamers, Dr Disrespect was banned permanently. Its sources also indicate that this is not a problem related to a complaint related to a copyright violation.

Sources: it is not DMCA – Rod « 4475 SR & Immortal peak » Breslau (@Slasher) June 26, 2020

At the time of writing, Twitch has declined to give a reason for Dr. Disrespect’s banning. The streamer has also remained silent around this situation.

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that the streamer has violated our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. This applies to all streamers regardless of their importance or prominence in the community, ”explained Twitch.

We will stay tuned and inform you when we have more details about it.

