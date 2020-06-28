Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Twitch has been giving a lot to talk about after it announced that many streamers on the platform were unsubscribed for various reasons. However, the suspension or banneo that has been attracting the most attention is that of Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm, especially since he is a creator of very popular and long-lasting content on the platform, apart from apparently it will be definitively. So far, his followers do not know the exact reasons why he was suspended and apparently neither does Dr Disrespect himself, but there are those who assure that it is due to a very delicate problem.

Just on Friday, June 26, we inform you that Twitch announced that it would suspend Dr Disrespect because he violated the guidelines of the platform community, without delving into the details. After this, the followers of the streamer gave free rein to their imagination and speculated on the reason for the banneo, which had been surrounded by a silence on the part of Dr Disrespect.

In case you missed it: Dr Disrespect’s wife has already discussed this issue.

It was only just a few minutes ago that the content creator finally spoke about it, but his response has appalled his followers. According to Dr Disrespect, like the fans, he also does not know the precise reasons why he was banned, since Twitch has not informed him beyond that he breached the platform’s rules.

« Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me of the specific reason for their decision … Firm handshakes for all for the support during this difficult time, » said Dr Disrespect via his Twitter account.

As you can see, the message does not provide many details and rather generates uncertainty among its followers, since after all this time they were waiting for an update on the reason and it is somewhat incredible that Twitch has not notified the user about it.

Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision … Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time. -Dr Disrespect – Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

Sources assure that it is a serious problem

However, esports informant Rod Breslau, better known as Slasher on Twitter, seems to have more information, since he says that reliable sources have revealed the reason for the banning and apparently it is something very delicate, to the extent that he preferred not to comment on it, apart from not feeling « comfortable » about it.

Likewise, the user shared the last moments of the last Dr Disrespect stream, in which he is seen ending the transmission abruptly, commenting to fans that life is a little strange at the moment and that together they will overcome this.

watching a video of the last 8 minutes of todays DrDispects stream, he changes behavior abruptly and mumbles out an extremely odd ending « We’ll … we’ll get through this champions. Life’s weird right now …. we’ll get through this okay. And uh ….. fuck » pic.twitter.com/sXXHRbtVij – Rod « 4475 SR & Immortal peak » Breslau (@Slasher) June 27, 2020

As a consequence of this banning, Twitch removed Dr Disrespect’s page, so there are no longer any user traces on the platform and even refunds were made to subscribers to the streamer, other than emotes based on it being removed. In addition to this, the agreements with Discord were eliminated.

look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason DrDisrespect has been banned. However due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don’t feel comfortable with it currently – Rod « 4475 SR & Immortal peak » Breslau (@Slasher) June 27, 2020

all DrDisrespect Twitch subs have been refunded. Discord partnership has been removed DrDisrespect’s wife mrsassassin has posted the following message to her Instagram https://t.co/d2YZ5yzHBe pic.twitter.com/oWT0oItBhz – Rod « 4475 SR & Immortal peak » Breslau (@Slasher) June 27, 2020

What do you think about Dr Disrespect’s situation? What do you think the permanent suspension of the streamer is due to? Tell us in the comments.

We will inform you as this case develops.

