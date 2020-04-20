A ball, a garbage bag, a string, a glass and garters. That’s all I need Dr. Chun-Ga, one of the characters in the famous comedian Andrés Bustamante, to create the new and sophisticated “Sneeze Blocking Proportioner System”, which will prevent people from spreading the droplets produced by sneezing when they can’t do the label sneeze.

Concerned about public health, Dr. Chun-Ga developed this new system, which mainly uses the inclination of people backwards when they are about to sneeze, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in case a person cannot occupy his elbow to contain the saliva and particles of his sneeze.

Mexican authorities have asked since the contingency began that citizens use the “Label sneeze” as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, the doctor recognized the latent risk that exists when a person’s hands are busy and you need to sneeze.

The prototype puts a garbage bag tied with a string to a ball on the individual’s chest. This, in turn, is on a glass that keeps it static until the person leans hback at a minimum angle of 16 degrees. When the ball fell, the bib rises up to the face of the wearer, thus preventing thousands of droplets from spreading that they may (or may not) have coronaviruses.

The invention is also called by the doctor as “The Achun-Ga”, this to refer to the sound that people make when they sneeze. The health professional ends the video by reminding people that:

This is not the first innovation that Dr. Chun-Ga shares. In collaboration with the Mexican monero Trino Camacho and the illustrator Yazz Casillas, the famous doctor unveiled “The coronavara”:

The materials he used were wooden sticks, pencils or wands, glue and a hand of rubber or cardboard. The invention would allow hundreds of people to maintain a healthy distance, at least a meter and a half, during the rest of the coronavirus pandemic that has spread to more than 2 million people worldwide.

I think so “The coronavirus crown”, This consists of a crown with a plastic that serves to protect the body of the user. However, in the video, Dr. Chun-Ga had trouble putting on plastic gloves while carrying his invention.

After having disappeared for years from the public scene, the comedian, Andrés Bustamante, once again generated joy with several of iconic characters such as Ponchito and Dr. Chun-Ga. Now that coronavirus sufferers in Mexico have exceeded 8 thousand people infected, the authorities emphasize with much more severity that Mexicans must stay at home and attend to the other preventive measures that exist to face the disease.