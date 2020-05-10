A beer is named in honor of Dr. Fauci in the USA. 2:19

. – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN that he will begin a “modified quarantine” after making “low risk” contact with a White House staff member who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The “low risk” assessment means that you were not very close to the person who tested positive during the time that person was known to be positive for the virus.

He is not doing a full quarantine like Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Hahn contacted a person who tested positive for coronavirus, an FDA official confirmed to CNN on Friday.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (DCD), will be quarantined for two weeks after being exposed to a person at the White House who tested positive. on covid-19, a CDC spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

Officials will not identify the person Hahn or Redfield had contact with. However, Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive on Friday. She is known for being often at White House coronavirus task force meetings.

As a precaution, Fauci said he is doing what he calls a “modified quarantine,” which means staying home, telecommuting, wearing a mask continuously, for 14 days. He said he could also go to his office at the National Institutes of Health, where he is the only one there. He will also be examined every day, he said, noting that he was examined yesterday and the result was negative.

If you call him at the White House or the Capitol, he will take every precaution, he said.

Fauci is expected to testify at a Senate hearing on the coronavirus next week. Redfield and Hahn will testify by video conference, committee chairman Senator Lamar Alexander confirmed Saturday. However, Fauci is expected to assist while wearing a mask, a source in Alexander’s office told CNN. If circumstances change and Fauci needs to testify remotely, the committee will take care of that due to unusual circumstances.

Meanwhile, the White House sent an email to all staff on Friday titled “Strong Precautions We Are Taking,” regarding steps the White House is taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus following Miller’s positive test, he said. An official.

The note was primarily about keeping teleworking to the fullest for staff, reporting travel and reviewing your own symptoms, according to a copy reviewed by CNN.

The note said “points of contact” in the White House Executive Office Building and Eisenhower, an office building near the White House where many employees work, will receive “high levels of cleanliness.”

The day before the note, Thursday, White House staff received a different message informing them that when they entered, they would be asked about their symptoms, in addition to the temperature controls required for admission to the White House complex. Anyone who has acknowledged that he has the symptoms may be removed for further examination or denied entry, according to the memo.

None of the notes mention anything about the use of masks.

