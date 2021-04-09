Dr. Ana María Polo from ‘Caso Cerrado’ is celebrating her anniversary. It’s already 20 years!



Dr. Ana María Polo celebrates 20 years of professional career.

Photo: Frazer Harrison. / Getty Images

There is no one who has stopped, even if it is accidentally passing the television channels, in the program ‘Case closed’ and has not fallen in love with at least one of the many cases that the Dr. Ana María Polo and who promised to return for December of this year. The Jcourt of the Hispanic television He has built his career for 20 years with a lot of pulse, perseverance and hard work. This has led her to be one of the most recognized Hispanic stars in Latin entertainment. Reason to celebrate too much these two decades reaching millions of homes.

The. Dr. Polo has become the only lawyer who has been in charge of a program of format ‘cut’ for the longest time on Hispanic television. To date, it has resolved more than 7 thousand cases and has transmitted about 3,500 thousand programs. The same ones that have been seen throughout the USA and in 21 countries of Latin America.

But his hard work doesn’t end there, he has also participated in campaigns for great causes. As a cancer survivor, she has devoted part of these 20 years to the fight against this terrible disease, being a spokesperson for different non-profit organizations, such as the Stand Up to Cancer, and the Susan G Komen, speaking from his experience and helping to carry out activities through which funds are raised to help people who are going through this terrible evil, which takes the lives of thousands of people around the world every year.

“I feel blessed to be able to celebrate 20 years of doing what I love. But above all my gratitude is to the public that has followed me constantly not only on television, but also through my social networks. It has been a journey full of unforgettable moments and also of learning. This anniversary comes at a very important stage, because I feel more active than ever on a professional level and full of expectations for all the projects that I am working on and that will soon be carried out ”, assured Pole.

His great influence has surpassed the television screen, thus becoming an example of commitment and support for the Latino community. Her strong and determined personality has made her an advocate for issues of great relevance to Hispanics. In 2014 and thanks to her constant support for minorities, she was invited by the organization Human Rights to participate in the US campaign in favor of equal marriage, this being the first time that this institution produced a video with a Hispanic personality in Spanish and English. In 2020 he collaborated with PETA Latino in a public service campaign to raise awareness in the community about the importance of caring for our pets; and that same year he joined as Hispanic spokesperson to the nonpartisan organization When We All Vote, leadered by Michelle Obama with the aim of sensitizing the Hispanic community on the importance of registering and increasing voting participation in presidential elections.

Among the countless recognitions that the Dr. Polo has received throughout his career, they find the prestigious 2011 Mike Leland Award, he has received The Keys to the City of Huntington Park, California, Miami, Panama Y Viña del Mar in recognition of their social contribution to the community. Has been named illustrious visitor on Panama Y chili for his social work, in favor of cancer patients and contribution to the world of entertainment for his program “Case closed”. In 2016 she was honored by the mayor of the city of Houston with a proclamation declaring March 12 as “The Official Day of Dr. Polo”. In October 2018 during the event Hispanicize was recognized with the award Postive Impact Award, which recognizes Latino leaders whose service has made a difference in the community.

It is currently developing, in conjunction with the Forastero producer, a film based on the hit cut show that is expected to begin filming later this year. In addition, she has become an influencer in the social media whose followers increases with the days. Undoubtedly, Dr. Polo She became not only a benchmark in the Hispanic community, but also one of the women who has struggled the most to move forward, and above all, leaving the name of Latinos very high.