Dozens of US states sue Google for “extravagant commission” on its Play Store

By Diane Bartz and Paresh Dave

WASHINGTON / OAKLAND, Jul 7 (.) – Thirty-seven U.S. state and district attorneys general sued Alphabet Inc.’s Google on Wednesday, alleging the search and advertising giant violated antitrust law by running its store. of applications for Android phones.

The lawsuit, which is part of a series of legal actions that have been filed against Google in the United States, is in line with complaints from application developers about the management of its Play Store.

Google had no immediate comment on the new litigation.

The company asks that some applications use the company’s payment tools and give Google up to 30% of sales of digital products.

“To collect and maintain this extravagant commission, Google has employed anti-competitive tactics to lessen and discourage competition in the distribution of Android applications,” the lawsuit states.

“Google has not only targeted potentially competing app stores, but has also ensured that app developers have no reasonable choice but to distribute their apps through the Google Play Store,” he added.

The Google Play Store is used much more than similar products from Amazon.com Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, and others. The new lawsuit received praise from Meghan DiMuzio, CEO of the Coalition for App Fairness, which represents companies like Match Group Inc and Spotify Technology SA that oppose some of the Play Store rules.

“Anti-competitive policies stifle innovation, inhibit consumer freedom, inflate costs, and limit transparent communication between developers and their customers,” DiMuzio said.

The Apple Inc App Store for iPhones and iPads imposes similar restrictions to the Play Store. Google allows consumers to avoid the Play Store, but critics say it is impractical to do so.

Continue reading the story

Both companies have come under legal scrutiny.

Video game maker Epic Games Inc sued Google and Apple separately in California federal court last year over app store policies.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Paresh Dave. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)