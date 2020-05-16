Barred from entering the country due to the pandemic, foreign parents are unable to find their children. Eastern European country attracts more and more clients from abroad for reproductive procedure. More than a hundred babies born with surrogate are imprisoned in Ukraine because their foreign parents cannot pick them up due to the closing of borders caused by the coronavirus.

“More than 100 babies are waiting for their parents at various reproductive medicine centers,” said Liudmyla Denisova, human rights commissioner for the Ukrainian Parliament.

“If the confinement is prolonged, other children will be born and their number could reach almost a thousand,” she said, citing estimates from Biotexcom, of Kiev, the country’s largest clinic specializing in surrogate services. The clinic currently hosts 51 babies of foreign parents born in a hotel since the border with Ukraine closed in March.

Only 15 of them are with their parents, who were able to enter Ukraine before the country closed its borders. “Everything seems to be going well there, it is clean. There are cameras that employees use so that parents can see their children,” said Denisova, adding that “each baby will be delivered to parents” as soon as possible.

Ukraine has a thriving surrogacy service industry and is one of the few

countries that allow service to foreigners. The concern is high that a long border closure will burden clinics and cause more distress for parents.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, foreign parents need special authorization to enter Ukraine, issued by Kiev at the request of their countries of origin. But some embassies “refused” to intervene and “this problem is not yet resolved,” according to Denisova.

According to the newspaper Le Monde, most parents are from France, where surrogacy is prohibited. There are also parents waiting for the delivery of their children in 11 other countries: China, USA, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, Austria, Mexico and Portugal.

Ukraine is an increasingly frequent destination for people who use surrogacy services to become parents, especially for the relatively low price: around 28 thousand euros (close to 177 thousand reais).

Under Ukrainian law, only recognized and infertile heterosexual couples can benefit from the procedure.

The subject attracted great attention after Biotexcom released a video showing dozens of babies in cribs arranged in tight rows in two large rooms in a hotel normally used by the clinic to host its clients.

The video aims to show absent parents that their young children are being treated well. “Children are fed, a sufficient number of employees take care of them, but there is no substitute for the care of their parents,” says Denis Herman, a lawyer at Biotexcom. “We try to send pictures of the children to their parents, we try to make videoconferences, but this cannot replace communication in direct contact”, he points out.

About 50 clinics offering surrogate services operate in Ukraine. The country’s economic difficulties have led many Ukrainians to become surrogate mothers.

MD / afp / ap / rtr

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

