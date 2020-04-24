Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Among the people most affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) are children, since not only are they unable to go to classes due to isolation, but they also must not take to the streets, which has undoubtedly represented a major modification. in their way of recreating themselves and in their interpersonal relationships. After several days locked in their houses, this can be somewhat heavy to the point that they can disobey the instructions not to go out. To lighten this quarantine period, an organization announced that it will donate Super Famicom to several households.

The Japan Retro Gaming Association (JARGA) recently announced that it will donate Super Famicom packages to 100 homes with children in order to support the newly issued emergency declaration in Japan, which closed entertainment centers and schools, it reports. Siliconera.

As you can see from the images, the donations not only include the Super Famicom console, but also contain a power adapter, video cables, a controller and the 2 Donkey Kong Country and Final Fantasy VI games. Members of the association cleaned the consoles and verified that they worked.

The only requirements to apply for one of the 100 systems are to have at least 1 child up to 16 years old at home and live in Japan. Also, interested parties need to cover the shipping costs, which range from ¥ 1100 JPY (about $ 10.20 USD) to ¥ 1750 JPY (almost $ 16.26 USD).

Cleaning of Super Famicom (Image JARGA, via Siliconera)

What do you think of the JARGA initiative? Do you think this is an excellent opportunity for contemporary children to get to know those 2 retro games and an iconic console? Tell us in the comments.

As you can see, video games have been great allies in this contingency due to the coronavirus. Several companies have given away games to make the running of the bulls less heavy. Among the most recent are Bandai Namco and PlayStation, which are giving away a fun Pac-Man game, Journey and an amazing collection of Uncharted. You can find more news related to coronavirus by checking this page.

