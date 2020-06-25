Did TikTok and K-Pop fans deflate the Trump event? 2:14

. – Dozens of Secret Service agents will be quarantined as a precautionary measure after the US President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a police official told CNN on Wednesday.

The quarantine has led to the decision that Secret Service agents involved in presidential travel must undergo coronavirus testing for the next two weeks, according to an email sent to agency staff. The email sent Wednesday was confirmed by the official. Agents must now be evaluated 24 to 48 hours before a presidential trip, according to the email. The new test mandate will be valid until July 4.

The official said the number of quarantined officers is in the dozens. A Secret Service official said the quarantine will not affect the agency’s operations. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

When asked about the decision to screen all agents on presidential trips for coronavirus, the Secret Service official said protecting agency staff is critical during the covid-19 pandemic.

“We want to make sure that we have a healthy workforce and that we are protecting our people,” said the official. “This is good common sense.”

A source from the US Secret Service who worked ahead of time for the Saturday rally and is now quarantined, told CNN that agents from Dallas and Houston also worked on the event, and that before the trip, those local offices had warned them they would have to quarantine. when they got home.

The measures come after two Secret Service agents who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus, a person familiar with the matter previously told CNN.

“The US Secret Service remain prepared and staffed to fulfill all duties as needed. Any implication that the agency is unprepared or unable to execute our mission would be inaccurate, ”Secret Service spokeswoman Catherine Milhoan told CNN in a statement Wednesday night.

“To protect the privacy of our employees’ health information and for operational security, the Secret Service will not disclose how many of its employees have tested positive for covid-19, nor how many of its employees were, or are currently in quarantine “He added.

However, the news that Secret Service personnel are in quarantine will intensify scrutiny over the Tulsa rally, which has already been intensively watched after the Trump campaign announced that some staff members who worked on the event tested positive. by the virus.

Attendees of the event were not required to wear masks or practice social distancing, despite top administration public health officials stressing the importance of both measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Several administration officials at the rally did not wear masks, although campaign manager Brad Parscale was seen wearing one.

Those who attended the rally had to agree not to sue the campaign if they caught coronavirus, acknowledging that “there is an inherent risk of exposure to covid-19 in any public place where people are present.”

“By attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc .; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers responsible for any illness or injury, “reads the disclaimer that attendees accepted.

Ultimately, only fewer than 6,200 people attended the rally, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Plans for a speech abroad were canceled as less than 25 people had gathered in the area where it was to take place. Trump had anticipated up to 20,000 people on the premises and another 40,000 outside.

