Dozens of people die in Gaza in new wave of Israel bombings

Palestinians drag a survivor from the rubble of a residential building destroyed by Israeli bombing. (Photo: Khalil Hamra / AP)

Israeli fighter jets have launched a new series of intense bombardments in different parts of Gaza during the early hours of Monday. On Sunday, in addition, at least 42 Palestinians have died in the deadliest bombardment launched by Israel since the start of hostilities, as reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Israeli Army has announced that it is carrying out “generalized” attacks against “terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip”, while from Gaza they denounce the firing of more than 100 rockets.

The bombings this morning have focused on the Al Shifa Medical Complex, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. As well as in the Ansar complex, a 4-story house near Al Shifa Hospital and main and secondary roads in the neighborhoods of Al Rimal, Tal Al Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin and the western region of the Al-Zaitoun neighborhood.

In addition, these launches have also caused severe damage to power lines from the power station to Gaza City, causing power outages in large areas of it.

For its part, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reported that they have bombed a Hamas intelligence center in a joint operation between the air force and the Army’s cyber defense unit.

In Israel, rocket alarms have also sounded in Ashkelon and in the communities surrounding Netivot and Gaza, according to The Times of Israel. Meanwhile, missiles continue to be launched from Gaza towards Beersheba.

At least 188 Palestinians have died in Gaza, 55 of them minors, since the beginning of the bombings, according to the latest balance of the Palestinian Ministry of Health. In addition, there are 1,230 injured. Meanwhile, eight have died …

