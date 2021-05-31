Dozens of families in Hialeah lost their belongings after raging fire

The devastation is indescribable in a Hialeah apartment complex where a fire broke out this Sunday night that left almost a dozen families without their belongings. What remains of the housing complex is practically ashes after losing everything.

Miami World / Telemundo 51

Maria Paz, affected by the fire, “you leave your house and when you come back you cannot find your house … then you realize that just as you have, you stop having.”

According to authorities, the voracious fire broke out shortly after 4 in the afternoon this Sunday in two apartment complexes located at 541 East and 22nd Street in Hialeah. Around 50 people were displaced.

“They say that it spread very quickly and that in fact the one that cost the most to turn off was mine,” recalls Maria Paz, who is one of the 10 families affected by the incident. She says that she did not imagine arriving at her house to see it totally on fire … something that breaks her heart and that her little one still does not understand.

According to the fire department, the fire was so bad that they had to activate every unit in the city. More than 50 firefighters working for more than 3 hours were able to control the fire. However, the 10 units that made up this complex were total loss.

David Rodríguez, spokesman for the Hialeah fire department, specified the material losses in “10 apartments in total … they tried to extinguish the fire but it was a lot at that time … a second alarm was called, which is basically the entire city.”

Despite the heavy losses, firefighters were able to rescue a pet and fortunately no one was injured after the accident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Meanwhile, the Hialeah fire department is looking for resources to assist these 10 families, but the truth is that for now they are left without a place to live.