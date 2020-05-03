Photo: External Source / Acento.com.do /

NEW YORK, USA – New York Police have launched an investigation after calls were received from Brooklyn residents complaining about the bad smell that allegedly came from dozens of bodies stored, in front of a funeral home, on U-chain trucks. -Haul, normally rented for hours for removals, and that the agents could see in a decomposed state.

A call even claimed that “blood was leaking from one of the trucks,” after which agents were sent to the funeral home where staff removed bodies from these moving trucks and then tried to locate them in a refrigerator truck or mobile morgue, the newspaper indicates. digital amNY.

A police source later told ABC News that two uncooled trailers outside the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home each contained about 50 bodies.

According to the Police, the bodies were in the rental trucks for more than a week, in a state of decomposition in some cases, which was what caused the bad smell.

Refrigerator trucks are being used by hospitals and funeral homes during the pandemic to keep bodies in good repair while families wait to be able to bury loved ones, rather than having to incinerate the bodies or dispose of them if they are not. claimed.

Agents believe that most of the bodies on the trucks in front of the Brooklyn funeral home are from people who have died from the coronavirus.

Health Department personnel came to the scene along with the Police, who closed the street in front of the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services, in the Flatlands neighborhood, in the Brooklyn district.

A spokesman for the funeral home told ABC that due to the number of deaths from COVID-19, they have run out of space inside the establishment, although they refused to specify how many bodies it currently has.

However, he denied that there are bodies in the trucks and assured that they have placed furniture there that they have had to remove from the funeral home due to lack of space.

“In the last two weeks I have seen 30 to 50 bodies being moved in and out, in and out, it is a lot,” said a neighbor of the place.

The state Department of Health, which regulates funeral homes, reported that it was notified of the deceased storage problem and that “the funeral home is making alternative arrangements.”

Although the Police have said that no crime has been committed, it launched an investigation into the number of bodies stored without refrigeration. EFE