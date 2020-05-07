Venezuela registered a new and bloody altercation in its jails, this time, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of people died on Friday, May 1, at the Los Llanos Penitentiary Center (also known as Cepello), in the western city of Guanare.

Authorities described the event as a “Attempted escape”, although other sources refuted that version and pointed to problems in the delivery of food from abroad.

“It is hard to believe that at 1 in the afternoon, in broad daylight, prisoners will escape through the front door,” Beatriz Girón, director of the NGO Venezuelan Observatory of Prisons (OPV), told the agency ..

The government did not provide a balance of victims, although local media and international news agencies place the death toll at at least 46.

The number of wounded varies according to the source, between at least 50 and 75.

An official of the prison quoted by the EFE Agency anonymously warned that the death toll “will go up”, because the state of some injured is “Extreme gravity”.

According to the Venezuelan Prisons Observatory, Los Llanos has an installed capacity for 750 inmates, but currently 2,500 inmates survive within the facilities.

The incident occurs amid orders from confinement and social distancing by covid-19 in the country, and among complaints from organizations such as Humans Right Watch or Amnesty International for the overcrowding of prisoners in Latin American prisons, which increase the vulnerability of prisoners to the pandemic.

In various parts of the region, there have been altercations in prisons due to the lack of measures to deal with the coronavirus or the restrictions imposed, which in some cases may mean that prisoners do not receive food brought by relatives or visits from abroad, from those who can depend.

Different versions

The event occurred on Friday at the gates of the prison, according to local and international media.

During the fray, in which the inmates used firearms and white weapons, as well as sharp objects and a grenade, it turned out seriously injured the director of the prison, Carlos Toro, stabbed in the back and in the occipital region, EFE reported.

Among the wounded, in addition, is also the lieutenant of the Bolivarian National Guard Escarlet González, who was hit by grenade chips.

.The most seriously injured were transferred to the Dr. Miguel Oraá hospital.

The Minister for the Penitentiary Service, Iris Varela, assured the Venezuelan media Últimas Noticias that the incident was due to an escape attempt and reported the opening of an investigation to clarify the facts, although it declined to offer a balance of fatalities or injuries.

For his part, Vice President Jorge Rodríguez intervened this Saturday on state television to offer his usual report on the situation of COVID-19 in the country, not to mention what happened in Guanare.

“Opacity”

The official version was questioned by various NGOs and the deputy for the Portuguese state María Beatriz Martínez, who considered what had happened a slaughter”.

“A method was established where the family members delivered the food at the entrance to the prison and the officials subsequently had to deliver it to the inmates, but apparently these foods did not reach the population penal, reason why they decided to initiate the claim ”, indicated the direct of the OPV in a statement.

“The information related to the massacre remains opacity” For her part, deputy María Beatriz Martínez denounced on Twitter.

“It is intended to make it look like a frustrated escape, although everything indicates that it is the result of a riot by the ban on food entering prison to those deprived of liberty ”.

@MBMartinezRLa opposition deputy Beatriz Martinez broadcast videos of citizens mourning the loss of their relatives, at the gates of the prison.

Martinez warned of collapse in hospital to whom the wounded and the need for blood donors were transferred, and shared videos with alleged relatives of the victims outside the prison.

“The information that the relatives of the massacred in Guanare handle is that they are going to bury them all together in a mass grave,” he said on Twitter.

The non-governmental organization Una Ventana a la Libertad also released videos of family members of inmates asking for a list of the deceased and alluding to a problem with a “food pass”.

Analysis by Guillermo D. Olmo, correspondent in Venezuela

The killings are repeated with alarming frequency in Venezuelan prisons.

The Guanare prison is in addition to what happened in May 2019 in Acarigua, where at least 48 people died, including prisoners and police, and the 66 who died in the fire of a Valencia detention center in March 2018.

It was just the last few episodes.

Associations for human and family rights of prisoners have been in existence for years denouncing overcrowding and poor living and hygiene conditions in prisons.

As is the case in other Latin American countries, there are also allegations that criminal gangs are the ones that have true control over prisons due to the negligence of the State.

In recent weeks the NGO warnings on the impact that the coronavirus pandemic could have on the prison population.

But authorities have not responded.