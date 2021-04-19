‘Downton Abbey 2’ will be released in theaters this Christmas and the entire original cast returns, including Maggie Smith

From the moment the ‘Downton Abbey’ movie was released we are talking about a possible sequel, and now, finally, the president of Focus Features, Peter Kujawski has announced the start of production of ‘Downton Abbey 2’, his director and new additions to the cast. According to the statement, the entire original cast returns, everything, which means that Maggie Smith also returns, but to the many doubts that there were about her participation in the film. She and other members of the Crawley family such as Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Imelda Staunton are joined in this installment by Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

‘Downton Abbey 2’ is directed by Simon Curtis (‘The Art of Living in the Rain’, ‘My Week with Marilyn’) and It will hit theaters around the world, including of course Spain, at Christmas 2021 from Universal. Julian Fellowes, creator of the original series, is once again in charge of the script, with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge accompanying him in production.

Come home for christmas

In the first film adaptation of ‘Downton Abbey’, the Crawley family and house staff received an official visit from the King and Queen of England, bringing Maud Bagshaw, Robert’s cousin, to Downton, whom the Dowager Countess Grantham thinks he should become his heir. Nothing on the plot of the sequel has been revealed, but according to Neame, producer and CEO of Carnival Films, “After an especially difficult year in which many of us have found ourselves separated from our family and friends, it’s a huge comfort to think that better times are coming and that this Christmas we will be able to meet again with our beloved characters from Downton Abbey. The first installment managed to raise more than 230 million dollars worldwide, surpassing all expectations with growing. In addition, it was very well received by the press and the public and holds 94% on Rotter Tomatoes by users, 84% of the professional vote and has a 64 on Metacritic. You can read our review here. You have it available in Spain on Amazon Prime Video.