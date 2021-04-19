‘Downton Abbey 2’ to premiere this Christmas

The six seasons of ‘Downton Abbey’ and the film does not seem to have been enough for what the Crawley family can give of themselves and the president of Focus Features, Peter Kujawski, has already announced the start of production of the second part. With all the original cast, which they join for this sequel Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West and Simon Curtis as director, the new installment will hit Spanish cinemas next Christmas, from the hand of Universal Pictures.

Universal Pictures

Focus Features President Peter Kujawski announced today that his company has begun production, along with Carnival Films, of the film DOWNTON ABBEY 2. The original cast will reconvene for this second installment, which began production last week. and that will be released in theaters in Spain in Christmas 2021. Julian Fellowes, creator of ‘Downton Abbey’, will be in charge of the script again.

Give me a break! I won’t get on with it until I’ve finished the scripts for ‘The Gilded Age’ “, Fellowes explained to Deadline referring to the HBO series set in 1882 and starring Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Amanda Peet and Morgan Spector. What has not yet been revealed is the plot of this new installment or whether it will continue the story that began with the first film adaptation and which, set in 1927, had as a backdrop the visit of the Kings of England.

The truth is that the film became one of the biggest hits at the American box office last year with a collection that exceeded 83 million dollars obtained by the winner of three Oscars ‘Brockeback Mountain’, which, until now, was the highest grossing film in the history of the distributor Focus Features. “We feel very lucky and privileged. Not everyone who is dedicated to show business has had the opportunity to experience a phenomenon like this “, confesses Julian, who is also behind the series ‘Belgravia’.

