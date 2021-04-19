‘Downton Abbey 2’ has cast and release date

Focus Features has announced the commencement of production on the upcoming ‘Downton Abbey’ sequel that will once again feature actors and actresses such as Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith in their iconic roles in the acclaimed drama series from little. The study has also revealed that‘Downton Abbey 2’ will make its theatrical debut on December 22, 2021.

Along with the original cast, the sequel has added four new members: Hugh Dancy (‘Elizabeth I’), Laura Haddock (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’), Nathalie Baye (‘The Young Lieutenant’) and Dominic West (‘The Affair’ ). For his part, Simon Curtis (‘My Week with Marilyn’) will direct the project, replacing Michael Engler, who took over the film in 2019.

“After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a great comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reuniting with the much loved characters of Downton Abbey,” Gareth Neame said in a statement. .

The sequel will be rewritten by Julian Fellowes, who will also serve as producer along with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. It will be a Carnival Films production distributed by Focus Features and Universal Pictures International.

The series follows the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them in the late 20th century in an English mansion of Edwardian times. During its 6 seasons, the series obtained 3 Golden Globes, 15 Emmys (with 69 nominations) and a special BAFTA award, becoming the most nominated non-American television program in the history of the Emmy, even obtaining the Guinness record for the television program of higher qualification for criticism.