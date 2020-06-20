We can see a large number of 4K movies through BluRay movies, for example, not only with a specific player but using a compatible console such as an Xbox or a PS4. But it is also increasingly common to find 4K movies on streaming platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Things get complicated when we want to see a free film in 4K and we have to resort to downloads, either by torrent or direct download.

Movies in 4K, what is it?

Let’s go by parts… 4K resolution It is a resolution of 4096 × 2160 pixels in its original definition but this resolution does not adapt to the 16: 9 format so we commonly talk about 4K on televisions at the resolution 3840 × 2160 pixels, which coincides with UHD or Ultra High Definition. For this reason, when we talk about 4K on a television, we are not referring to simulating the format of the cinema but rather to this resolution that coincides, and that is why we commonly find the definition 4K UHD or vice versa.

Where do you see

There are several options for watching 4K movies:

Buying 4K movies on Blu-Ray and if you have a compatible player although it is an inexpensive option since the movies are around 25 or 30 euros in physical format and having a good video library will be very expensive.

On streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video that include original titles with this resolution and available as long as you have the premium subscription on Netflix, for example. You will depend on the content of each platform and you will have to settle for what there is.

Buying or renting in Google Play Store or iTunes as long as the titles are available in this resolution. You can see it in the specifications and you will find specific 4K content to buy. This is one of the best options because you will find recent titles and you can pay for them and view them on any device where you are logged in.

In Youtube, if you pay YouTube Premium or rent or buy movies individually that are available with this Ultra HD resolution for you.

Downloading them, the least recommended way because it is a disorder to have to look for them, download them, take them to the television … But it is free and, although illegal and less adequate than the previous ones, we explain what the main problems are or what the requirements are.

Requirements for downloading 4K movies

The main problems or requirements that we find to download 4K movies are: availability, weight, speed. We assume that if we look for this type of movies it is because we have a compatible television or a screen since it would not make sense otherwise. But compatibility is not the only problem or the only requirement … What do we need? These are the main requirements that you need to meet for the process to be satisfactory.

Compatible TV or device

The main thing we need to download 4K movies is a compatible television or any player with this technology. If we bet on buying the Blu-ray format we can do it on the Xbox One S or Xbox One X console or on the PlayStation. Also, of course, in a specific player to play this type of content. But it does not work in other cases. If you are going to download 4K movies you can have a computer monitor with this resolution (although it is not too common) or a television that is compatible. UHD televisions are more and more frequent and there are more and more affordable and interesting options that we can find in the market without a large outlay, of all sizes that we imagine and of any brand.

Find Movies

Finding 4K movies is more complicated than if we settled for another resolution. They tend to be heavier and require a better internet connection so many users prefer to settle for worse quality in exchange for having something faster or simply to watch on a device that does not have to comply with the 4K UHD feature. A few years ago it could be difficult to find 4K content but nowadays it is quite simple if you search for it ‘pirate’. You can find it in English but there are also torrent pages in Spanish that allow us access to download 4K movies without any problem.

Space

Another major problem lies in space: if you’re going to download the movie in 4K on your computer and you want to take it to your Smart TV you will need a pendrive or a hard drive. You will not be able to move it on a small USB stick that you have at home if they usually have 4, 8 or 16 GB and you will need one with more space. Normally the movies that we download with this resolution could reach about 50 GB or about 40 GB, although not in all cases and you will find less heavy files and the weight will depend on one another.

This high weight, due to the quality of the file, will mean that we have to take them from the computer to the Smart TV on a pendrive with enough space or on a television hard drive. If you are going to do it frequently, have on hand a pendrive of more than 32 GB or a hard disk that you can use to carry from one side to another. In addition, it is recommended that the hard disk be compact and without connection to the current and thus you can have more freedom when moving it from one device to another. You will not be worth a 4 GB or 8 GB pendrive and those that you usually have for advertising will not serve to store downloaded 4K movies and be able to play them on TV.

Internet connection

The connection you have to the Internet is a fundamental requirement since it will depend on it the time it takes to download it and their availability. Not only will you need a good Internet connection (it is recommended that you have at least 300 megabytes), but others will also depend on the speed of the servers where the file you want is stored or whether or not it is divided into parts when downloading it . It can be more annoying or complicated than for lower resolution movies. You will see them worse but it will take less.

Where to download 4K movies

At DonTorrent you have a good catalog of 4K movies that you can download. As we said in previous paragraphs, it is not comparable with other resolutions. Round the thousand films against more than 21,000 titles available without this resolution or without HD resolution. But just go to the corresponding section and find the title you want. You can use the search engine Or you can see the latest releases that have been going up week after week. You will find all kinds of movies, from animation like Frozen II, to the Joker. Of course, one of the drawbacks of downloading 4K movies is that normally we will not find all the old titles in this format or more independent or less known movies.

RARBG

Another option to download movie and series torrents is RARBG and here you will find a wide catalog to download 4K movies if you usually watch them in their original version with subtitles, for example. One of the advantages is that it will allow you to filter the content and you can choose that only results from television series and movies that appear are available in this format. Once you find what you are looking for you just have to access the link and start downloading. In addition, you will find a complete file with all the details to have more information.