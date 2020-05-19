YouTube is designed only to allow users to view and stream videos on their website. Many users want to download or save their favorite videos on their computer so that they can be viewed without being connected to the Internet, viewed on other devices, or edited. YouTube does not allow downloading videos directly from its site. You must use a third-party service, install software, or obtain a subscription service to download multimedia content. Here are our tips for easily and safely downloading YouTube videos to your computer.

Download YouTube videos using a web service

Most websites that offer a YouTube video download service for free are no longer secure. These websites often cause malware to download to your pc. Either from the website service itself or through one of its associated websites.

Websites offering free YouTube video download services have closed permanently. They have turned to malware-related ads or employ other deceptive tactics.

For these reasons, we do not recommend the use of any web service that offers free YouTube video downloads.

Instead, we now recommend using youtube-dl, a screen recorder, or a YouTube Premium subscription. These are the best options to keep your computer free of malware.

Download videos with youtube-dl

One of the best ways, and our favorite method, to download YouTube videos is using the free youtube-dl program. It is capable of downloading any YouTube video format available on your computer. Including the HD version.

However, the use of youtube-dl is a little more complex and is designed for more experienced and advanced users. Youtube-dl uses the Windows command line for Windows PCs, and the Terminal for MacOS and Linux computers.

Save YouTube videos using a screen recorder

Screen recorders are software programs designed to run on a computer, smartphone, or tablet and record anything that appears on the screen. In addition to recording the screen, these programs can also be used to record a video or sections of a video.

YouTube Premium

Another safe option to download YouTube videos is YouTube Premium. That it is an easy to use service designed for users of computers and mobile devices of any level of experience.

YouTube Premium requires a monthly subscription, but with 10 euros a month, you can download as many videos as you want and watch them offline at any time. In addition, you can also listen to music offline with the YouTube Music app. Like other video streaming services. YouTube Premium offers unlimited access to YouTube videos and music, at a lower price than other streaming services.

However, unlike Youtube-dl, YouTube Premium only allows users to watch the videos in the app. After 48 hours in the download library, videos can no longer be accessed offline until you reconnect to the Internet to test the validity of your YouTube Premium subscription.

YouTube offers a one-month free trial for YouTube Premium. So you can try it and decide if you like it before paying for the service.

How about a private video?

Services and programs designed to record YouTube videos do not have the same rights as your YouTube account and therefore could not record a private video. However, if you can watch the private video, you can use a screen recorder to record anything that appears on your screen.

Share it with your friends!