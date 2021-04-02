Download YouTube Videos Free (2021)

Let’s see what are the best current methods to download your favorite videos without the need for external programs.

YouTube is a platform for watch streaming videos, but sometimes these videos are needed in the storage of the mobile or computer to, for example, watch them without an Internet connection. In this guide you will find the main methods that can currently be used to download YouTube videos for free without installing programs on your devices.

These tools will help you easily have these videos, which you can download in different formats. In addition, you will also know the methods available to download music from youtube and thus be able to listen to it offline.

Savefrom: easy, fast and without installing programs

Easy, fast and without the need to install programs. This is how Savefrom works, a website where you can download free YouTube videos both on Android and Windows, that is, both on your mobile and on your computer.

The steps to follow are similar on both platforms:

Enter YouTube and copy the video link you want to download from the Share button.Go to Savefrom and paste the link of the video in the text field.After the cover image of the video appears, click “Download without installing the Savefrom.net helper add-on”.Select the format and quality where you want to download it and click on the green button “Download” to start the video download.

Other options that work (include the latest YouTube Premium)

Savefrom is a good tool, but on the net you can find other alternatives that will also fulfill the objective of downloading YouTube videos for free. Of course they are easy to use and do not require installation of any program.

ClipConverter

Popularly known is ClipConverter, a service that has been in operation for a few years. It stands out for the wide range of formats that it offers you as a choice when converting the YouTube video you want to download. As a detail to highlight, it is worth mentioning that this website does not allow downloading of music videos.

The process to download YouTube videos for free from ClipConverter is this:

Go to YouTube, find the video you want to download and copy your link. You can do it from the Share button.Open ClipConverter and paste the link of the video in the “Multimedia address” field. video quality and format conversion rate. “Begin” to start the conversion process.When the conversion is finished, click on the button “Download” for the file to download to your device.

Freemake

Among the possibilities currently available there is also Freemake, a website where you can download YouTube videos at MP4 format at different resolution levels. If you want to try this service, you should do it like this:

Go to YouTube, find the video you want to download and copy your link. Then do it from the Share button.Enter the Download YouTube videos section of Freemake and paste the link of the video in the text field.Select the video quality that you will download, it can only be in MP4 format. “Download now” or “Download video without installation”.

Videovor

Similar to the previous alternatives is Videovor, a free media converter that does not force you to download any program in exchange for being able to use its functions. By the way, you can access this service from your mobile and from your computer.

To download YouTube videos for free with Videovor, follow these steps:

Go to YouTube, find the video you want to download on your terminal and copy your link. Then do it from the Share button.Open Videovor and paste the link in the bar “URL of the video you want to download”. Click on the button “Begin”Select if you want to download the video in MP4 -HD or SD-, M4A or MP3. “Get the link”Wait for the link to load and click on “Failover link” to start downloading the video to your device.

Youtube music

In addition to being able to transfer your music from Google Play Music, in YouTube Music you can also download videos on a mobile device to watch them without an Internet connection or simply to save mobile data.

Before explaining how to do it, it is worth mentioning that YouTube Music requires a monthly subscription to access this download function. You can opt for the monthly plan of 9.99 euros, the family plan of 14.99 euros per month or the student plan, for 4.99 euros per month if you meet the requirements. The first month of trial is available for all users for free.

To download free videos on YouTube Music, follow these steps:

Subscribe to YouTube Music to enjoy the trial monthFind and play the video you want to download.Click on the download button appears in the middle of the screen and the video will download automatically. Library> Downloads to view the videos you have downloaded on YouTube Music.

Download music from youtube

YouTube is a service commonly used by users to listen to music, as it houses an incredible catalog of songs from different artists, genres and eras. There are different tools that allow you to download free music from YouTube, they are these.

Download free music: the best apps and websites you can use in 2021

Mp3Hub

One of the web platforms that you can use to download music from YouTube is Mp3Hub, with a very simple operation that you will quickly master. These are the steps that make up the download process:

Enter YouTube and copy the link of the song you want to do from the Share button.Enter Mp3Hub and paste the link of the song. You can also use the search engine on the page. “Search”Click on the “MP3” option of the chosen song and then on “Download MP3” for the song to download.

Videovor

As we have mentioned before, Videovor gives you the option to download the videos in MP3 format, that is, you can download music with the help of this tool. In this case, the procedure would be as follows:

Enter YouTube, find the song you want to download on your terminal and copy your link. Then do it from the Share button.Open Videovor and paste the link in the bar “URL of the video you want to download”. Click on the button “Begin”Select the MP3 format Click on “Get the link”Wait for the link to load and click on “Failover link” to start downloading the video to your device.

x2convert

Another method to download music from YouTube is x2convert, with a similar operation to the alternatives mentioned in previous lines. If you want to try this option, you must follow these steps:

Go to YouTube, find the song you want to download on your terminal and copy your link. Then do it from the Share button. Enter x2convert and paste the link of the song. Select the MP3 box and click on “MP3 High Quality” to see all the quality options you can choose from. Once you have chosen the download quality, click on “Download File MP3” to start the download.

Youtube music

Finally, on YouTube Music you can also download music as long as you have a subscription to the Premium service -there is a free trial month-. For download music from the YouTube Music app, do this:

Go to YouTube Music and find the song you want to download.Click on the download button that appears to the right of the title page of the subject. Once the icon changes, the song download is finished. Library> Downloads to manage the music you have downloaded to YouTube Music.

In addition, YouTube Music has a “Smart Downloads” function, which download music automatically on your terminal based on your playing history. If you want to take advantage of the benefits of this tool, check the “Smart downloads” box.

There are several alternatives that exist for download YouTube videos and music for freeYou just have to try them to find the one you like the most, all without the need to install third-party programs or apps.

