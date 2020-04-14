They are already here! The new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are official after a wait of almost a year since the last generation –which becomes half a year if we count the “T” series models. And with them, of course, comes a new collection of wallpapers that maintain the style of the wallpapers that OnePlus has been using for years.

This time, they are ten the wallpapers that arrive preloaded on the company’s new phones, of which several of them they are “dynamic” and able to vary its appearance depending on the weather in the location where the device is located.

At the moment, these dynamic backgrounds are not available for other devices. However, we have been able to extract the static images from this collection of wallpapers, so you can download and use them on any device you want.

Get the original backgrounds of the OnePlus 8 series

As in previous years, the wallpapers of the new OnePlus terminals have been created by the designer Hampus Olsson, who for the last years has been the artist who has collaborated with the brand in the development of the original wallpapers for their devices. On his personal website he explains the story behind the development of these images.

On the funds in question, once again we talk about images with abstract aesthetics and very colorful, which undoubtedly highlights the vivid tones that is capable of producing the AMOLED panel that the new phones of the brand have. Some of them also have black funds that allow take advantage of one of the advantages of OLED technology as is its ability to turn off black pixels to save energy.

In the gallery on these lines you can see a preview of the ten wallpapers that make up this collection. However, in order to download images at full resolution and size, it is necessary to access the Google Drive folder that we link under these lines.

Features of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Specifications OnePlus 8OnePlus 8 Pro

Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm

Weight 180 grams 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm

199 grams

6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display

Refresh rate 60-90 Hz

6.78-inch sRGB and DCI-P3Fluid AMOLED support

Refresh rate 60/120 Hz

3D Corning Gorilla Glass

Support sRGB and Display P3

Resolution Full HD +

403 ppi

Aspect ratio of 20: 9 Quad HD + (3168 x 1440 pixels)

513 ppi

Aspect ratio of 19.8: 9

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

Adreno 650 GPU

X55Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Modem

Adreno 650 GPU

X55 Modem

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR4x8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Operating systemOxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10

Storage 128 / 256GB UFS 3.0 2-LANE 128 / 256GB UFS 3.0 2-LANE

CamerasRear triple: Sony IMX586 48 MP (1.6 µm) f / 1.65 with OIS + EIS + “Ultra Wide” 16 MP f / 2.2 (117º) / Dual LED Flash, PDAF + LAF + CAF + “Macro” 2 MP

Frontal: Sony IMX471 16 MP (1 µm) f / 2.0 with fixed focus and EIS.Rear: 48 MP f / 1.78 Sony IMX689 with 1.12 μm pixel size, OIS and 8 MP f / 2.44 “Telephoto” EIS + with 1.0 μm pixel size, OIS (3x hybrid optical zoom, 20x digital ) + “Ultra Wide” Sony IMX586 48 MP f / 2.2 with 119.7º field of view + 5 MP f / 2.4 color filter camera + Dual LED Flash + Multi Autofocus (PDAF + LAF + CAF)

Frontal: 16MP f / 2.45 Sony IMX471 with 1.0μm pixel size

Battery 4.300 mAh with fast charge Warp Charge 30T (30 W) 5V / 6A4.510 mAh with fast charge (Warp Charge 30T 30W) and wireless charging (Warp Charge 30 Wireless 30W), support for reverse wireless charging

Others: Dolby Atmos Audio, Alert Slider, Dual Noise Canceling Stereo Speaker, X-axis Haptic Vibration Motor, On-Screen Optical Fingerprint Reader, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano-SIM, Dolby Atmos Audio, Alert Slider, Dual Stereo Speakers with noise canceling, X-axis Haptic vibration motor, on-screen optical fingerprint reader, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano-SIM

Starting price From 709 euros From 909 euros

