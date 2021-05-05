download your 6 new sticker packs now

In these new stickers we will find the cactus woman and the cheese man, among others.

WhatsApp follow expanding your sticker packages in order to match Telegram, which has a broader catalog. In this sense, the instant messaging application owned by Facebook has just launched, nothing more and nothing less than, 6 new sticker packs that are now available for download both on iOS and Android.

This is how the 6 new WhatsApp sticker packs are

Thanks to the specialized medium WABetaInfo we have learned that WhatsApp has included 6 new packs in the sticker store of your mobile applications.

These new stickers they still do not have as much quality and as much detail as those of Telegram, although we already told you how you can use Telegram stickers on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp stickers, the best packs you can download

The six new WhatsApp sticker packs are the following:

To Burdensome Pigeon Named Eagle:

Square Cheese’s Daily Life:

How to download them quickly and easily

To download any of these new sticker packs you just have to follow the next steps:

We open any conversation within WhatsApp (as if we were going to send a message). We click on the emoticons menu and then on the stickers icon, which has the shape of a folded leaf. Press the icon with the sign “+” that appears on the right, just below the microphone to access the sticker store.Finally, we click on the icon with the down arrow to download the packs that we like the most. The meaning of WhatsApp emojis

If you like any of these sticker packs and they still do not appear in the WhatsApp sticker store You can download them from the following links:

Related topics: Applications, Free applications, Social networks, WhatsApp

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all