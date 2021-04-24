download Warhammer 40,000 Mechanicus now

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, a strategy game without ads or micropayments.

Warhammer 40,000, the science fiction universe where Space marines and aliens face off in massive, violent battles, has behind him a multitude of video games on different platforms such as consoles, computers and even mobile phones.

The last to reach the latter in Warhammer 40,000 Mechanicus, which as we can read in Android Police, aims not only to be one of the best games of the saga, if not also one of the most interesting mobile games released in recent months.

You can now download Warhammer 40,000 Mechanicus on your Android device

It’s a very XCOM-style turn-based strategy title – and that’s really a good thing. Therefore, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus is not only a game that fans of the saga will love if not also to all lovers of strategy in general.

According to its developers, where the video game is most enjoyed is on a tablet, since despite having worked many hours trying to adapt the interface of a PC game to mobile, it is much more accessible on large screens than on screens of less inches.

The game puts us in command of the most technologically advanced human troops, the Adeptus Mechanicus. We will have to explore a new planet called Silva Tenebris in which in addition to discovering new places, we will have to manage resources, customize our equipment and above all, face all the dangers that lurk on its surface.

The game is priced at 12.99 euros, something expensive for many but one thing we tell you. It is a complete title, without ads, without microtransactions and that offers many hours of fun. Seen like this, why is it not so expensive?

Related topics: Games, RPG games

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all