download them for free on Google Play

If the most important thing is the safety and protection of your family, take a look at these mobile apps to locate your child at any time.

With so many technological advances and the revolution of smartphones globally, many are the parents who make a mobile device available to their children. However, these practices can be somewhat risky if the necessary steps are not taken to protection and security.

And although we know that every person has right to privacy, it cannot be denied that the growth of cyberbullying, cyber bullying and misleading pages has had a progressive increase. Therefore, before a unfortunate event happens, the best is avoid and talk to your little ones about it.

Fortunately, there are pocket tools that can be very useful for track and locate our childrenWhether they’re at school, on a trip to the movies, or just on vacation. They have been designed to establish parental control over the activities they carry out daily and above all to maintain them safe from possible threats.

These are the best applications to know where your children are for free

Below, you can see a compilation of Android apps to locate children in case they are lost or to people with Alzheimer’s, grandparents with senile dementia, teenagers or family who travel on long journeys or at night. Regardless of what or whom, you are options are ideal to take care of you and your family.

Norton Family parental control

Norton Family parental control is an application with a lot of functions and features that make it stand out from others. It has real-time location tracking, learning environment management, monitoring and blocking of web pages or videos, time of use of social networks and the Internet, device pairing, instant lock and much more.

The settings of this application allow you to maintain greater control over the activities of your child or another family member, what they consume on the Internet and their location at any time.

FamiSafe

FamiSafe is a good option when we talk about family safety and security. It offers its users location tracking and instant location of our children, complete location history, virtual border perimeter to take care that your child or family member does not leave the established comfort zone, monitoring and supervision of web pages, suspension and blocking of apps, explicit content detection, bedtime restrictions and much more.

It is an ideal platform for large or small families, with children or who are in the care of older adults with mental disorders, as well as to enforce the daily activities of school and home with greater responsibility. When installing the app you will have 3 days completely free trial, and then it is necessary to pay the membership.

ESET Parental Control

If you want protect your child from cyber dangers or the dangers of the street, surely ESET Parental Control it’s going to help a lot. It is one of the best apps to locate and track our children in all daily activities.

What does it offer? Control and restriction of apps, games, videos and web portals, filter for safe browsing, child locator and default area enablement, battery saver to prevent your child from running out of charge before coming home, remote pairing and configuration, reports and search history.

Currently the platform is available in more than 30 languages, your protection is completely anonymous and covers for a equipment limit. If you want to install ESET Parental Control on other computers, a license will need to be purchased to protect the whole family.

Family Locator

That distance is not an impediment to staying calm, especially when close relatives are far from home. Luckily there are apps to track and locate our children What Family Locator. It offers instant aerial and ground location, location history, mobile device tracking in case of theft or loss, chat and private channel.

Best of all, if you find yourself in a park, shopping center, or at a concert where crowds are generally abundant, you can view distance or approach in real time with paired devices. To get the most out of the platform, teams must maintain GPS enabled.

Find My Kids

No more worries, with Find My Kids you will have a handy handy pocket tool for locate, track and supervise your children at any moment of the day. It offers a map with location and sound in real time and complete history of locations, call signal in case your child has the mobile in silent or vibrate mode, protection and supervision of apps / games, especially during school hours and more.

The platform works very well for a long time without payingOnce the time has elapsed, you will be able to view the location online and then you will have to acquire a membership for the rest of the functions to be enabled.

Kaspersky SafeKids

Is a useful tool and great ally when it comes to maintaining the shelter and protection of the smallest of the home. The free version of Kaspersky SafeKids takes care of block web portals and videos with content not suitable for minors, monitor and manage apps responsibly and establishes time limits Internet browsing.

And if this is not enough, the paid version offers other interesting functions ranging from GPS location tracking and instant location, virtual border perimeter, daily activity reports and constant notifications.

Parental Control SecureTeen

It is an application of Parental control quite complete and available for Android devices. This platform is ideal for parents who seek greater safety for their children, not only on the streets, but also on the Internet.

It offers you endless options to keep an eye on the daily activities of the little ones, among them we can highlight: control and blocking of web pages, videos, apps and games not suitable for children under 18 years of age, download limit and usage time, activity history, GPS location and much more.

Without a doubt, it is one of the best applications to track and locate our children at any time and also protect it against cyber bullying and adult content.

As you will see, these are the best apps to track, locate and monitor location and daily activities of our children or relatives. If you want to offer them more protection and security do not hesitate to download them directly in the store Google play.

