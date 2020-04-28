MIUI 12 is official, and we already know all its news and the phones compatible with the new version of the Beijing brand software. However, we still have to wait a few weeks until the first terminals of the firm begin to receive the expected update, with all the changes and the new functions it introduces.

But until that moment arrives, it is possible to enjoy some of the news of MIUI 12 on any device. Specifically, from your original wallpapers, which have been shared by the renowned Chinese-born leaker Ice Universe.

MIUI 12 wallpapers are now downloadable

To accompany the new version of its software, Xiaomi has decided to create a series of panatalla backgrounds that combine abstract images with space and nature photographs. In addition, the company will also include a number of animated wallpapers that they will change their style as the hours of the day pass.

The brand has not forgotten its phones with OLED screen, and takes the opportunity to introduce a series of images in which black tones are the protagonists, with the aim of taking advantage of this screen technology that offers greater contrast by turning off the black pixels. Something that, on the other hand, can help save energy to some extent.

In total they are 29 wallpapers that can be downloaded. Some of them can be seen in the gallery on these lines. However, in order to download all of them at their maximum available resolution, it is necessary to use the ** Google Drive folder that we link at the end of this article.

When will MIUI 12 arrive on my mobile?

Xiaomi has already confirmed the dates where the MIUI 12 deployment will begin among its mobile catalog. Depending on the model, the update will arrive throughout the different months of this year. The complete list consists of a total of 36 terminals of different ranges, and is as follows:

Last week of June:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30

Behind them:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi CC9 Premium Edition

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

By last:

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi 6X

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi S2

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi Note 8

