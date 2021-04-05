Download the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi MIX Fold wallpapers for free

These wallpapers of the new Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi MIX Fold are perfect to personalize your mobile.

Last week Xiaomi held a “Mega event” for the presentation of new devices Among which we must highlight its two premium high-end models, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which stands out for having a 6.82-inch OLED screen, the Snapdragon 888 processor and a quad camera with a 50 MP main sensor and the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold, the first folding phone of the Chinese brand that incorporates a 8.01 megapixel main display, a 108 megapixel main camera and a battery of 5,020 mAh with 67W fast charge.

Every month we bring you the best wallpapers for your mobile and now we have all of them available for download the official wallpapers of these two new mobile terminals, thanks to colleagues from XDA-Developers.

Download the wallpapers of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The most “ultra” terminal of the Chinese brand arrives with a total of 30 static wallpapers with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, which are divided into six groups plus the default wallpaper.

The categories of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra wallpapers, with the number of wallpapers of each one, are the following:

Natural Texture (7) Minimalist Landscape (7) Geometry (4) Mars (4) Black & White (4) Dynamic Nebula (3) Default (1)

Then we leave you the direct download link of all Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra wallpapers in their original quality.

Download the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold wallpapers

For its part, the Mi MIX Fold comes with a total of 33 wallpapers static, some with a resolution of 2480 x 1860 pixels and others with a resolution of 2520 x 2520 pixels which are also divided into six categories:

Natural texture (7) Minimalist landscape (7) Mars (7) PC mode (5) Musubi (4) Dynamic nebula (3)

As in the previous case, we leave you a direct link to download all wallpapers of the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold at full resolution.

