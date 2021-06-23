Download the Windows 11 wallpapers here

We are hours away from the official launch of a version of Windows, which will be presented on Thursday. The main features of the operating system were leaked last week, despite Microsoft’s secrecy. Among them stands out the new wallpaper catalog Windows 11. The renewed wallpapers have been very well received by the public, and are now available for download.

If you still do not plan to update your computer to the new operating system, at least you can have Windows 11 wallpapers and take advantage of the new aesthetic. In total there are 31 images that were made available, all with a resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels.

The wallpaper pack includes the original that was seen in screenshots of the leaked software, among other alternatives. Several of the Windows 11 wallpapers are variants of the same design, with changes in the color schemes implemented.

How to download Windows 11 wallpapers?

YTECHB made available two options to download Windows 11 wallpapers. One is available from Google Drive, and the other through Google Photos. In both cases, folders will be updated if new Microsoft OS designs appear.

But the new wallpapers are not the only novelty of Windows 11. The software presents a total renovation of its graphical interface, with a taskbar with icons grouped in the center of the screen and rounded edges on the windows. Widgets are also returning, and there is much expectation for the renewal of the Microsoft Store, the application and game store for the operating system.

Regarding the distribution of the new operating system, Windows 11 could be a free update for users of Windows 7, 8.1 and 10, as long as they have an original license. The software release is scheduled to this Thursday, June 24, starting at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time).

To get in tune with the event, you can download the Windows 11 wallpapers and get your computer in tune, while you wait for the formal arrival of the software.

Also in Ezanime.net