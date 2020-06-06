Sony wants to become a leading firm in the mobile technology landscape again and that is why a couple of months ago it presented its two new devices for this 2020. Both the Sony Xperia 10 II and the Sony Xperia 1 II maintain the essence of the phones of the Japanese firm to the delight of their fans But it will be necessary to see if all this is enough to gain a foothold in this complicated market.

We already know practically everything about the Sony Xperia 1 II. It will be a terminal with a 6.5-inch screen with 4K resolution (ultra-wide 21: 9 format), Qualcomm Snapdrgon 865 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery. The new Sony smartphone will also have 3 12-megapixel cameras on its back, a photographic section of which, by the way, the firm is very proud of.

The Sony Xperia 1 II will be priced at 1,200 euros. A figure unfortunately not suitable for all budgets. Now, that this device has a very high price does not mean that we can download at least their wallpapers and it is that thanks to the people of XDA, we can already get hold of them.

Download all the wallpapers of the new Sony Xperia 1 II

The new Sony terminal is not yet for sale, but at least we can make our device resemble the future top of the range of the Japanese company even if it’s just on their wallpapers. Less gives a stone.

In total there are 25 static wallpapers with a resolution of 2192 × 2560 each. To get the full pack of these funds you just have to download this file provided by the XDA colleagues and choose the one you like the most. If, on the other hand, you like live wallpapers more, all you have to do is download this APK prepared by the linuxct user of XDA and install it on any Android device. This pack of funds works both on Sony devices and on those of other brands.

We honestly don’t know very well how the new Sony Xperia 1 II will respond in terms of sales. On paper is a very interesting phone and its camera looks spectacular. However, its high price can be a handicap and is that not everyone can afford to spend 1,200 euros on a smartphone. Only time will tell.

