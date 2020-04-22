Unlike its main competitor Telegram, a messaging app that is frequently updated frequently, adding interesting news and features for all its users, the truth is that WhatsApp is not very likely to receive updates. Nonetheless, this has not stopped it from becoming the most used and popular mobile messaging tool.

Although today we have risen with a little surprise and that is that WhatsApp has added a new feature to its application. No, it is not something really important but at least it is something curious and that will serve to make communication between people more bearable and fun during confinement due to COVID-19 or coronavirus.

“Together at home” is the new pack of stickers for WhatsApp

“Together at home” is the new pack of stickers that WhatsApp has created together with the World Health Organization (WHO) in these so hard times that unfortunately we have to live. The coronavirus has completely changed our lifestyle and is that right now we have no choice but to be at home while things return to normal. Whether it’s telecommuting, reading a book, watching series and movies, or playing video games.

That is why WhatsApp wants to remind us with these stickers that despite all the bad that we are going through, we’ll get ahead together. As the digital media Engadget reports, this new pack includes stickers that remind us that we must wash our hands constantly, that teleworking is in fashion, that you can also exercise at home, while others include motivating phrases such as “You are my hero / heroine ”or“ We will get through this together ”.

In theory, all WhatsApp users, both Android and iOS You should already have this pack in your application in the new stickers section, so no further update is necessary.

WhatsApp has undoubtedly become an essential tool to communicate with your family and friends during this health crisis. What’s more, to facilitate communication WhatsApp already allows video calls of more than four people, something that will become essential during all these weeks or months to come.

Nor can we forget that WhatsApp is very aware of this issue and is working on anti-hoax measures. to prevent false information about COVID-19 from spreading through your group chats.

