The third birthday of Nintendo Switch was already far behind, at the beginning of March, and by then it was rumored that the big N would have an important update that would add interesting features to the console, something we did not see with version 9.2.0. This morning, by surprise, we can already download version 10.0.0 of the Nintendo Switch firmware, which brings with it interesting improvements, as we can see on the official support website in Spanish for Nintendo America.

Basically we could summarize the new features of firmware 10.0.0 to an improvement in the management of the “news” section, the necessary possibility of transferring program data between the console memory and a MicroSD card to one or the other address, a useful way to reassign buttons on the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controller, improvements in game history management, new user icons based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and, of course, the classic improvements in console stability for «Improve the user experience.

These are the official notes for the Nintendo Switch 10.0.0 update, interspersed with some images we have taken from the menus.

Improvements included in version 10.0.0 Added a bookmark feature to the News. This function allows you to mark your news articles as favorites. A maximum of 300 news articles can be marked. News articles that are no longer available cannot be viewed, even if they were marked as favorites.

Added option to transfer program data between console memory and an SD card. Users will now be able to transfer downloadable programs, update data, and DLC from the console’s memory to an SD card (and vice versa). Please note that save data and some update data cannot be transferred to an SD card.

Added option to reassign control buttons. Settings control levers and buttons now can be changed for each paired control. Custom settings can be saved as favorites in Console Settings> Controls & Sensors. The custom settings are stored on the Nintendo Switch console. Settings can be customized for the following controls: Joy-Con (L), Joy-Con (R), Nintendo Switch Control Pro. Button settings can also be customized on Nintendo Switch Lite consoles. This function is not available for other types of controls. On each console, up to five favorite settings can be saved for Joy-Con (L), five for Joy-Con (R), and five for Nintendo Switch Control Pro. Five settings can also be saved as favorites for Nintendo Switch Lite consoles.

Added a new section in User Settings for Game History. The options for “Show Game History To:” and “Clear Game History” have been moved from Buddy Settings to the new Game History Settings. New available images have been added to the user icon catalog.

Select from 6 new icons of the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons for your user.

The 6 new icons include Toom Nook, Canela, Nendo, and Tendo with their New Horizons look, and Dodo Rafa, CJ, and Kamilo.

Console stability improvements to improve user experience.

And these are all the official notes of the Nintendo Switch 10.0.0 update, which has undoubtedly brought some quite interesting news for the usability of the console. The question is … Do you think enough? Did you expect anything more? Remember that sometimes this type of update brings with it other types of news that are not reported in the official notes, even some hidden in their own code. That way we will find out something else, we will communicate it to you!

