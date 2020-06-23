Android and Apple users can now download the new iOS 14 wallpapers to give a new look to their mobile phones.

Apple held on Monday June 22 the expected keynote from WWDC20, which took place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. An event where the company of the bitten apple unveiled, among other things, the new version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 14, which arrives loaded with news and that our colleagues from iPadízate explain to you how to install beta on your iPhone or iPad step by step. What you don’t need a tutorial for is download iOS 14 wallpapers with which to make your Android phone look like an iPhone.

Among the novelties of iOS 14, such as the arrival of widgets on home screens, highlight the arrival of new wallpapers that are included in the launch of the new version of Apple’s operating system, and that you can download now to bring your Android device to life. In total there are six different versions that you can download to your smartphone without the need to install the beta version of the developer on your device. Some images that were obtained by the Twitter account of the Italian media iSpazio and that we show you below.

As usual, all operating systems have their own stock wallpapers. In the case of iOS 14, new wallpapers arrive that are currently available for beta version users, which can only be accessed by registered developers and those who signed up for the public beta program. The Italian media has shared with all new wallpapers of the new version of Apple’s operating system, which you can see and download below.

Dress up your Android like an iPhone with iOS 14 wallpapers

As you can see, the new iPhone wallpapers for iOS 14 arrive in three versions, and each one has its own dark variant. Total there are six wallpapers of the new version of the Apple operating system that can be downloaded: colored orange, purple, blue and lime green, dark red and black. Without a doubt, downloading these images is a good way to wait for the official arrival of iOS 14.

Also, if you have an Android device you can also download and install these wallpapers to make your phone look like a terminal of the company of the bitten apple. And if you like to personalize your smartphone with different wallpapers, and specifically with some related to the world of video games, do not miss the opportunity to get hold of these Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wallpapers for your mobile.

