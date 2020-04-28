At a dedicated event on Monday, Xiaomi finally presented – and along with the new Mi 10 Youth Edition, with 5x optical zoom in periscope format – its next layer of personalization on its Android devices. MIUI 12 arrives with a multitude of novelties in many sections, although one of the most striking was undoubtedly its new wallpapers.

And it is that it not only comes with a good amount of wallpapers to use, which also, but also land with the Immersive Super Wallpaper of Earth and Mars, which you can see in action in the video below.

As usual, as soon as the software has started to appear, some of the original-size images have appeared online. This time it is the community of XDA-developers who bring us these striking wallpapers. In the case of Super Wallpapers, it will not be enough to apply an image as a wallpaper.

Instead it will have to be installed one application for each wallpaper, either on Earth or Mars, and install it by granting installation permissions from external sources. In this case and of course, we can only see these wallpapers in operation on Android devices, although with a limitation.

And it is that as they warn from XDA, these funds will only work on Mi, Redmi and Poco devices under the most current and available version of the Xiaomi customization layer: MIUI 11.

You can download all the wallpapers in a single zip file, or access the images in their original resolution by clicking on the thumbnails below or by browsing the entire album.

Xiaomi wallpapers in MIUI 12

Mars

Black and white

Minimalist landscapes

Geometric figures

Natural textures

This is just one of the many visual innovations that will reach a variety of Xiaomi phones, in a deployment of versions that will be staggered according to the range and age of the termial. In total, it is expected to land on more than twenty models, where having been presented during the last year will almost guarantee to see the terminal updated, regardless of whether it is more modest. In addition, both Mi and Redmi terminals will receive MIUI 12 soon, starting with a first round that will come next June.

