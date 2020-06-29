NBA 2K20 and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary are some of the free PlayStation Plus games from July 2020.

How it happens every month, and coinciding with the 10th anniversary of PlayStation Plus, Sony has released the new games of the month of july that come free for all users of the company’s subscription. PlayStation Plus, in addition to allowing users to play online alone or with friends, offers at least two PlayStation 4 games for free every month, which users of the well-known online subscription can download for thirty days and at that they can play as long as they have an active subscription.

On June 29 PlayStation Plus celebrates its birthday, and this time its tenth anniversary. To celebrate this special date, the Japanese company has announced the announcement of the free games that will arrive on PlayStation Plus in July 2020, an announcement that normally takes place on the last Wednesday of each month or the first Monday of the next month. (depending on the calendar). The new titles to be included as free for PlayStation Plus subscribers in July are NBA 2K20 and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary. In addition, in Spain it can also be downloaded as an extra game of the month Nubla 2, from the PlayStation Talents initiative, and ERICA, a game that comes as a bonus to celebrate the service’s anniversary.

The PlayStation Plus service was born on June 29, 2010 as a Premium PlayStation service that offers fans shared experiences and exclusive benefits, delivering as the first free game WipeOutHD. Currently this service has more than 41.5 million subscribers and continues to offer access to monthly video games, exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store, early access to game demos, online multiplayer, 100 GB of cloud storage, access to online competitions and a rewards program. In addition, to celebrate its tenth anniversary, PlayStation Plus will give players access to a theme that will be available for PlayStation 4 for a limited time and on the 4th and 5th of July it will offer a free online multiplayer weekend.

These are the free PlayStation Plus games of the month of July

NBA 2K20 is the latest installment in the renowned basketball saga. A title that, compared to its predecessors, has better graphics, more realistic mechanics, innovative game modes and never-before-seen player control and customization. In addition, with the ‘El Barrio’ open environment, NBA 2K20 is the platform where players come together to shape the future of basketball and its culture. But that’s not all, as it also offers a great online experience with modes ‘My team’, where you have to create a dream team to compete against other players, and ‘The neighborhood’, taking basketball to another level.

For its part, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary is the second installment of the Tomb Raider trilogy. In this adventure, Lara Croft must use her skills and resources to survive, trust new people and accept her destiny as a grave robber in the cold environment of Siberia. The player must confront dangerous wildlife defending ancient tombs and explore huge interactive environments, including ancient ruins with countless puzzles and deadly traps; in addition to fight against the enemies of La Trinidad. One edition includes all downloadable content from the original edition, along with the PSVR-compatible ‘Blood Ties’ experience, an outfit, a 20 Year Celebration weapon and 5 classic Lara Croft skins.

As part of the PlayStation Plus 10th anniversary celebration, players will have an extra game to download in July. ERICA is an interactive action thriller made with real actors that will envelop the player in mystery. The user will have to dig into Erica’s past to decipher the traumatic truth behind her father’s death, face the consequences of her actions while influencing the development of the story (with alternative endings), and interact with the clues through of the mobile app of the game or Dualshock 4, the PlayStation 4 controller. In addition, Spanish users can also download Nubla 2, a game developed under the PlayStation Talents initiative in which players will be able to continue the adventure of the characters based on how they stayed in El Mundo de Nubla, the first installment of the saga.

Download free July PlayStation Plus games and play them on your Android phone

To download these titles that are part of PlayStation Plus in July, you just have to go to the PlayStation Store, specifically the PS Plus section, and claim them with our accountas long as the PlayStation Plus subscription is active. In order to play these games on our Android smartphone or tablet, players can find them in the Google application store a large catalog of tools with which to get more out of the Sony consolehighlighting PS4 Remote Play, which in addition to being official, serves to convert an Android device into a tool to be able to play playstation 4 games.

For configure PS4 Remote Play you just need to follow a few simple steps, so in just a few minutes you will be playing your PlayStation 4 from your Android device. In addition, this app also allows you to turn on the Sony console whenever it is at rest. Without a doubt, it is a good option to enjoy PS4 games if the television in the living room or in the room is busy.

