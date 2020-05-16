The good news for video game fans follows. Many companies are giving away great titles and today we have a few more to add to our collection. Ubisoft invites everyone (including children) to travel to Egypt and Sparta offering free Discovery Tours of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for PC. further, Warner Bros gives away the game LEGO Ninjago The Movie The Video Game for PC and consoles.

And if you missed it yesterday, remember that the Epic Games Store offers GTA V for PC completely free, and they also give you a € 10 coupon to use in their store, and they return it to you with every purchase.

One of the best original initiatives of video game companies that we have seen in recent years, are the Discovery Tours of Ubisoft. Turn your games from the Assassin’s Creed saga into interactive documentaries where you can learn about the customs and culture of Egypt and Sparta, visiting the worlds of games. In this video you can see how it works:

Discovery Tours are simply the complete maps of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey but without enemies or dangers, to which dozens of sequences have been added that explain aspects of the culture, customs or way of life of Ancient Egypt and classical Greece, as in a documentary, perfectly dubbed into Spanish. So they can be enjoyed by children, something that does not happen with the original games, which are for over 18 years.

These Discovery Tours are included for free if you have the games, but they are also sold separately. Starting today and until the 21st you can get them completely free for PC. Just go to this Ubisoft website, and claim them. You will need to create a Ubisoft account if you don’t have one, to keep them forever.

The other game you can get for free today is LEGO Ninjago The Movie The Video Game, that is, the game based on the LEGO Ninjago movie. It is a fun adventure where up to four players can play.

It can be obtained for free in the PlayStation Store, the Xbox store and on Steam, but in the Nintendo Switch eShop it still costs 60 euros …

They are three high-quality titles that guarantee hours of fun for children and adults. For them!