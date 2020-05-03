Star Wars or also known as Star Wars, is one of the most important franchises in the world. His first 1977 film was without a doubt a complete success, prompting the development of two new films that completed the so-called general trilogy. To this day, the adventures created at the time by George Lucas include various films, series, comics, books, video games and even a calendar day.

Because indeed, this Monday, May 4 is the day of Star Wars, you know “May the force be with you”. And as here at Andro4all we love the adventures of the Jedi and the Sith and we love customization on Android, We leave you a few Star Wars wallpapers for you to celebrate next May 4 for the highest.

Download the best Star Wars wallpapers for your Android phone

Star Wars has a very complex story and background. The “lore” of the main films, which would become the history of the Skywalkers, is only a small sample of the entire Star Wars universe, and that is that comics, books and series they expand this universe with new really interesting characters.

And where can I see all the Star Wars movies and series today? Thanks to the Disney + platform we find a total of 32 titles that make up the catalog of Star Wars series, movies and specials, including of course both the recent Rogue One and Han Solo, as well as The Clone Wars and the Star Wars Rebels series. . So well, in case we are subscribed to said platform, we already have entertainment to spare for these days.

But watch out! Because surely you will be missing wallpapers of one of the most popular characters in the franchise. No no, we are not talking about Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker or Jar Jar Binks, but Baby Yoda. A character who has appeared for the first time in the new series The Mandalorian and who has fallen in love with the entire public thanks to his adorable appearance. But rest assured, because we also have a complete compilation of wallpapers of little Yoda.

And remember, may the Force be with you

