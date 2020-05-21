         Download stickers for WhatsApp for free and with quality designs with this application

Emoji Store is a new beta app that has a multitude of stickers for WhatsApp that can be installed in the messaging application with just one click. It is free, they have a good quality and they are also very varied.

The stickers took a long time to reach WhatsApp, especially compared to their competitors, such as Line (one of the first messaging applications that introduced them) or Telegram. It is not that the way to add stickers to WhatsApp is the best since does not include an internal search engine in which to locate packages other than those of the company, but you can always use applications that offer their own packs. And the Emoji Store promises to be a very good alternative: the application, with less than a week on Google Play, offers WhatsApp stickers from a comfortable store-style interface.

Emoji Store, download a multitude of stickers for WhatsApp

The application we are talking about is in testing and you can access it from the beta section of Google Play. This implies that it still has a long way to go, although its operation is as expected: offers stickers packages by theme, has recommended, it also has animated emojis and, most importantly, the average quality of the creations is at a high level.

Emoji Store offers stickers with different themes so you have the option to congratulate a birthday, send a humorous wink or express your opinions in a graphic way. WhatsApp stickers of animals, designed to congratulate the birthday, with a romantic theme, stickers with text and many more categories: the application offers a lot of variety. And, considering that its journey has just begun, the developers will surely continue expanding the collection to fill all those who use it.

Emoji Store is a kind of store of stickers and animated Emojis, but you don’t have to pay for any– All can be downloaded for free. The app offers ads and a subscription service to remove them. AND does not have strange permissions: Only Internet access to download the stickers and show the ads.

Emoji Store

