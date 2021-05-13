Download Snaptube on Android and install it, step by step

There are applications that by mentioning them everyone knows what we are talking about. On Android, an example is Snaptube. Is about a free app with a long history and that will delight those who want download content from social networks or sources such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok or Facebook. But downloading Snaptube is not that simple.

Specifically, Snaptube supports more than 50 supported sites. It’s more. It will permit you download video or music of those pages to avoid losing that content if is no longer available online. And all from a single application for Android. However, there is a downside. This app for Android not in Google Play. The reason? Mainly, because Google does not usually support applications that allow you to download video or audio from YouTube.

But on Android everything is possible. Even if Google doesn’t want to. Those responsible for Snaptube offer the installer of their application so that you can download snaptube free and install it on your smartphone. Let’s see how to do it, step by step.

Download Snaptube on Android

By default, if you are an Android user, you install the applications and games via Google Play, your official store. It’s easy to use, it’s always there and it gives us a guarantee that, with few exceptions, the apps on Google Play are trustworthy. Or it should be so.

But on Android there is alternative stores where to download applications banned by Google. What’s more, as with Snaptube. To download Snaptube you just need an APK file used to install the application. And if you do not trust the APK of Snaptube, those responsible say that it is safe. To do this, they analyze the installer with antivirus for Android CM Security, McAfee Y Lookout Security.

If you still need a second opinion, you can analyze Snaptube with online antivirus such as VirusTotal, which uses dozens of antivirus engines. After enter download link from Snaptube, VirusTotal did not detect anything out of the ordinary.

So, once we have verified that the installer is safe, to download Snaptube on your Android you must go to its official website and click on the button Download Snaptube. A file with an APK extension will automatically be downloaded.

Two things can happen. First, have the browser tell you something like that file can damage your device. It will ask you if you want to keep it on your Android. Of course we want it. The second problem is that will prevent us from installing Snaptube being an installer from outside of Google Play.

Activating unknown origins

To solve this little trouble you will have to go to Settings> Security> Unknown sources and activate this last option. As it says below, “Allow installation of non-Play Store applications.” After installing Snaptube you can deactivate this option again.

Depending on the version of Android you have installed, it will offer you a direct link to activate the installation of unknown files. And it is that in more recent versions of Android, the option to install files from unknown sources it has become somewhat more accessible to everyone.

Once we have resolved this Android impediment, Snaptube will download and install itself. If everything went well, you will see its icon in the list of installed apps. The first time you open Snaptube it will ask you if you allow it to access the Android gallery. The reason is that you need access to save videos and audios you download.

Otherwise it has no secrets. From the application itself You can search for videos from supported sources and download them to your device. In most cases, you can choose the quality and format of the video or audio in order to choose the best quality or an affordable size to your available space.

Read this too …