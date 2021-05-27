Download Poparazzi now, the social network that does not allow sharing selfies

Poparazzi wants you to become the “paparazzi” of your group of friends.

In recent times we are seeing how a series of platforms that break with pre-established norms until this moment. A clear example of this is Clubhouse, the audio social network, which, is now available to all Android users.

Following the trail of success left by her and focusing on the photographs, Poparazzi has just been born, a new social network that does not allow sharing selfies and that he is hitting it, right now, in the United States.

What is Poparazzi and what is special about it

Poparazzi is an application that encourages us to share photos of our friends, thus becoming the “paparazzi” of the group. The most relevant thing about this social network is that we can’t take photos with the front camera from our terminal and therefore we cannot share any selfie.

With Poparazzi we can only take pictures of other people and, when accessing our profile, images that other people have uploaded of us appear in the foreground, while the photos in which we appear are placed in a secondary tab. This shows that the main thing for Poparazzi is that Let’s share the photos of our friends and not our own.

Since its launch, its creators affirm: “we build Poparazzi to take the pressure off of being perfect And we did it by not allowing you to post photos of yourself, putting the emphasis where it should have been all the time: on the people you are with. In Poparazzi, you are the paparazzi of your friends, and they are yours ”.

The idea of ​​this novel social network is that we take photos of our friends and tag them so that they too start using Poparazzi. In fact, when we upload a photo of someone who is not on this platform, the application itself sends you a text, accompanied by a presentation video, to this person to notify her that a photo of her has been published.

What’s more, other features that make this application different from the rest are the following:

It does not allow edit photos before publishing them. comment on the photos, although you can react with an emoji. the number of other people’s followers, but we will be able to know how many visits the photos we have uploaded have.

How to download Poparazzi on Android

Poparazzi in a totally free application that is available to everyone and, unlike what happens with Clubhouse, we won’t need an invite from another user to register in it.

For the moment only available for iOS users, both in the United States and in Spain, downloading it through the iPhone application store, the App Store.

If you have an iPhone you can download it from here:

Regarding its arrival on Android, the Poparazzi developers indicate, in the frequently asked questions section of its official website, that they are working so that your application arrives as soon as possible, something that is expected to happen in the coming months.

For now, it is true that by searching Google we can find a series of APK files what do they promise install Poparazzi on our Android, However, we cannot recommend downloading it.

Since this is a new application, there is a good chance right now that the Poparazzi APK include malware or harmful software for our devices.

In case you are interested in download Poparazzi for Android, the best thing you can do is follow closely the app’s social networks, where we will be informed of your arrival on Google Play.

