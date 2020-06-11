Adobe continues to make its way in the field of applications for mobile devices. His latest proposal is Photoshop Camera, a completely free app focused on applying filters to photos. The most interesting thing is that users will have at their disposal a overwhelming number of filters to edit your images. It is worth mentioning that the company is harnessing the potential of its artificial intelligence to achieve the best possible results.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on all the Adobe releases in the last year, you’ve probably noticed that Photoshop Camera was already available in beta since last November. Now, however, it finally reached its final version and You can download it on both iOS and Android. As you can see in the video below, its interface is quite similar — not to say identical — to the multiple filter applications that have existed for years.

However, Adobe intends to separate itself from the competition in both quantity and quality. The available filters are many and varied among each other. Although when you download the app you will see only a few, you can access the “Lenses library” to expand your catalog. One of the company’s goals is for artists and celebrities to make their own filters to share with the community. The only limit will be creativity. One of the singers who has already joined the initiative is Billie Eilish.

Exploiting AI in Photoshop Camera

Perhaps the greatest virtue of Photoshop Camera compared to other proposals is how benefits from AI. For example, the app is capable of detecting the sky to capture planets, galaxies, fireworks or any other filter you find in the library. “It’s packed with awesome AI features that help you create great selfies, food shots, landscapes, and more. Quick solutions like portrait lighting and distortion removal mean you can get photos where it seems like you spent a lot of time editing them, “they mention.

Do you want to make more specific adjustments to your photo such as contrast or saturation? Don’t worry, Photoshop Camera also offers the basic options that we can find in any other photo editing program or app. In addition, the application allows you to visualize changes while capturing. “Imagine that the magic of Photoshop is inside your camera. With Photoshop Camera, it really is like that,” they add. We will see if the community responds to Adobe’s call to continue creating filters over the months.