         Download over 100 selected Zoom backgrounds from the gigantic BBC archive

If until now it was fashionable to apply filters on our faces (add freckles, eyelashes or remove wrinkles), nowadays it can be very useful to establish a good background in Zoom.

In this way, you can get a pretty fun result and at the same time preserve your privacy (or that it is not noticed that you have not yet made the bed, when it is five in the afternoon).

The BBC offers us a selection with more than 100 completely empty locations, chosen from its gigantic archive of content, which will be ideal to establish in the background in a video call.

We simply have to go to this web page, and navigate through the different categories of wallpapers: set in which a sitcom was filmed, sets in which entertainment programs were recorded or sci-fi sets.

The images are in high resolution, and by clicking on each of them they will be loaded directly into the browser. Since no person appears, they are ideal for this time of social distancing.

How to change the Zoom background

Once we have downloaded the images we want, in the desktop version it will be as simple as going to Cogwheel icon that opens the Settings menu. This icon will be found in the upper right corner.

In the configuration menu you will have to go to Virtual Fund category (in the left column) and select “Choose a virtual background” to place any of the images that we have downloaded.

In the mobile version We will have to click on the three points that appear at the bottom right. In this way, a menu will be displayed in which to select “Virtual Background” and choose any image that we have saved.

