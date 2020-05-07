         Download MIUI 12 when it is available for your Xiaomi mobile with this simple application

A new application makes it easy to download the latest version of MIUI for Xiaomi mobiles. Track official servers, both Chinese and global, and locate updates in beta and also stable. The app is perfect for finding the latest version of MIUI 12 for Xiaomi mobiles.

Almost all the owners of a Xiaomi mobile are waiting for an update, MIUI 12. After being presented next to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition, and after the first Chinese betas and even the adaptations of Xiaomi.eu could be downloaded, the process towards release of the stable version has started. And there is a new way to access the latest versions of MIUI: MIUI 12 Downloader, a new beta application that is already available on Google Play.

MIUI 12 Downloader, the app that downloads updates

This new application is still in ‘early access’ or beta in the Google Play Store, but it works correctly according to our tests: it accesses the Xiaomi servers, allows you to download the latest update and is suitable for finding stable ROMs and beta. Of course, it does not do too much magic since ‘it only’ works as a direct platform to access the download, something that can be found by following the specialized forums. Still, it can speed up the download process and also provide immediate access to MIUI 12 update as soon as it is available.

MIUI 12 Downloader allows you to search for the MIUI 12 update for your Xiaomi device. For this you need to choose your mobile from the top dropdown (in ‘Select’) and select it. Once this step is done you have two possibilities: ‘Beta ROM‘, the latest beta update of MIUI (12 in this case), and’Stable ROM‘, the last stable update (at the moment it is MIUI 11). You should be aware that Xiaomi cut the updates in development outside of China, so all the betas will be Chinese and no possibility that you can install them unless you have unlocked the bootloader from your Xiaomi mobile.

With the application you can download the latest beta and stable ROM directly to your mobile. It is faster than searching in forums since MIUI 12 Downloader selects the most appropriate download automatically. Although yes, it does not install them: this process must be done manually. Both performing a manual update from the MIUI settings (put the Zip in the root of the storage and go to the updates menu) and flashing the Zip from a custom recovery (it is mandatory to unlock the bootloader, a process that involves risks and days of waiting for approval by Xiaomi).

The app has seemed positive for its ability to make it easy to download the latest updateseven before they reach the phone in OTA form. MIUI 12 Downloader is free, includes ads, and is still in beta. However, its operation is as expected.

MIUI 12 Downloader

Share



Download MIUI 12 when it is available for your Xiaomi mobile with this simple application