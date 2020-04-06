Mobiles are being a good tool in the fight against the pandemic caused by the coronavirus and which isolates more and more countries in search of a cure. The developers’ efforts are focused on our pocket computers in order to provide us with better and more powerful information, communication and also self-diagnosis tools.

About two weeks ago, Madrid launched the CoronaMadrid tool, a web page that also had two mobile tools, for iOS and Android, that sought to decouple telephone service by taking the answers to our phone. Now the Government has adapted this formula to more communities: COVID-19 Assistance is born.

Six autonomous communities and going up

As we say, the COVID-19 Assistance app was born as the national version of the one already tested in Madrid with the name of CoronaMadrid. It is a web plus mobile application adapted from the Carto project together with other large companies (Telefónica or Google, among others), and already it has been made available to all the autonomous communities, although it only operates in six of them.

With COVID-19 Assistance we have an application both to perform a self-diagnosis based on the symptoms that we are presenting and to inform us about Covid-19 itself, the disease caused by coronavirus infection. The service works just like a pre-filter for phone care services, helping to decongest them and informing us first hand about what the next step should be.

Assistance COVID-19 asks us, in addition to our data, for permission to access the phone’s geolocation (GPS), but only for the purposes of determine which autonomous community we are in and inform us of the protocol of action of the same, which depends on each of them. In fact, it is not available for all communities at the moment, and it only operates in Asturias, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Madrid.

Assistance COVID-19 works, for now, in Asturias, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Madrid

In addition to the part that concerns the user itself regarding self-diagnosis and permanent information, AsistenciaCOVID-19 will provide information to the Government so that unified and homogeneous data can be obtained from it, thus lending a hand to the management of the pandemic throughout the national territory. The Government reminds, however, that this prior self-diagnosis that we can carry out with the application does not constitute a service for medical diagnosis, emergency care or prescription of pharmacological treatments.

